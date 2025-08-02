Atlanta United Falls, 3-2, to Pumas

ORLANDO, Fla. - Atlanta United fell 3-2 to Pumas in its second game in Phase One of Leagues Cup 2025 Saturday night at Inter&Co Stadium.

After an even opening 20 minutes of the match, Alvaro Angulo gave Pumas the lead in the 23rd minute from the penalty spot after Brooks Lennon was called for a foul on Pedro Vite inside the box.

Saba Lobjanidze tested Pumas goalkeeper Keylor Navas for the first time in the 32nd minute, intercepting a pass in Atlanta's attacking third and quickly firing a hard shot on frame that the Costa Rican international pushed away.

Atlanta leveled the match just three minutes later with Lobjanidze forcing an own goal from Navas. Ronald Hernández played a ball down the right wing to Miguel Almirón who turned and found Bartosz Slisz in the center of the field about 25 yards from goal. The midfielder delivered a ball over the top of the defense, picking out a streaking Lobjanidze who directed a right-footed first-time finish that deflected off of Navas and into the net.

Atlanta continued to put pressure on Pumas' backline for the remainder of the first half, with Lobjanidze again forcing an impressive save from Navas on a curling shot towards the far post. Atlanta took the lead in the 43rd minute after a nice counter attacking sequence ended with a goal for Latte Lath. The play started with Lobjanidze intercepting a pass in the attacking half and quickly playing the ball centrally to Alexey Miranchuk who laid it off for Slisz. The midfielder played Almirón into space where he drove forward and slipped a pass into the right side of the box to Lobjanidze. The winger picked his head up and squared a cross to the far post where Latte Lath calmly slotted a left-footed finish into an open net.

Pumas tied the match in the 62nd minute when Adalberto Carrasquilla received a pass in the center of the box and blasted a strike into the top-right corner. Carrasquilla put Pumas ahead in the 89th minute. After Hernández was called for a foul inside the box, Carrasquilla's penalty attempt was saved by Brad Guzan, however the rebound fell to the Pumas midfielder who passed the ball into the net.

In stoppage time, Pumas' captain Navas was issued a straight red card for a challenge on Jamal Thiaré just outside the box. After a long delay, Slisz took the free kick but couldn't direct it on target in what was the final play of the match.

Atlanta United (0-2-0, 0 points) returns to Leagues Cup action Wednesday, Aug. 6 when it hosts Atlas FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the club's third and final match in Phase One (7:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.

Match Summary

Stats

Shots: 10-7 Pumas

Shots on target: 6-3 Pumas

Corner kicks: 3-3

Fouls Committed: 12-9 Pumas

xG: 2.8-1.4 Pumas

Possession: 52-48 Atlanta

Passing accuracy: 90-85 Atlanta

Scoring

Pumas - Alvaro Angulo 23' (PK)

ATL - Keylor Navas (OG) 35'

ATL - Latte Lath (Lobjanidze)

Pumas - Adalberto Carrasquilla (Quispe) 62'

Pumas - Adalberto Carrasquilla 89'

Disciplinary

ATL - Ronald Hernández 30'

ATL - Stian Gregersen 39'

Pumas - Adalberto Carrasquilla 45'

ATL - Nyk Sessock 86'

Pumas - Guillermo Martínez 90+2'

Pumas - Keylor Navas 90+5'

ATL - Bartosz Slisz 90+13'

ATL - Ronny Deila (post-match)

Notes:

Latte Lath scored his eighth goal of the season in all competitions

Saba Lobjanidze recorded his eighth assist in all competitions

Attendance: 15,722

ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP

GK: Brad Guzan

D: Brooks Lennon

D: Enea Mihaj (Nyk Sessock - 70')

D: Stian Gregersen (Cayman Togashi - 81')

D: Ronald Hernández

M: Tristan Muyumba (Will Reilly - 70')

M: Bartosz Slisz

M: Alexey Miranchuk

F: Saba Lobjanidze (Luke Brennan - 70')

F: Miguel Almirón (c)

F: Latte Lath (Jamal Thiaré - 70')

Substitutes not used:

Jayden Hibbert

Josh Cohen

Leo Alfonso

Dominik Chong-Qui

PUMAS STARTING LINEUP

GK: Keylor Navas

D: Alvaro Angulo

D: Rubén Duarte

D: Nathanael Silva

D: Pablo Bennevendo (Pablo Monroy - 59')

M: Adalberto Carrasquilla

M: José Caicedeo

M: Jorge Ruvalcaba

M: Rodrigo López (Piero Quispe - 52')

M: Pedro Vite (Santiago Trigos - 90+2')

F: Guillermo Martínez (Misael Torres - 90+3')

Substitutes not used:

Miguel Paul

Rodrigo Parra

Úlises Rivas

Ángel Rico

Ángel Azuaje

Emiliani Villaseñor

OFFICIALS

Keylor Herrera(referee), Víctor Ramírez (assistant), William Chow Barrios (assistant), Selvin Antonio Brown Chavarria (fourth)

