LA Galaxy Continue Leagues Cup 2025 Campaign by Hosting LIGA MX Side Cruz Azul at Dignity Health Sports Park Sunday, August 3
August 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES (Saturday, Aug. 3, 2025) - Continuing their Leagues Cup 2025 campaign, the LA Galaxy play host to Cruz Azul at Dignity Health Sports Park tomorrow, Sunday, Aug. 3 (7:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass).
LA Galaxy In Leagues Cup
In six all-time Leagues Cup matches played under the current format, which began in 2023, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 2-3-1 (11 GF, 11 GA). In four all-time League Cup matches played at Dignity Health Sports Park, the Galaxy hold a record of 1-2-1 (8 GF, 7 GA). In the only official meeting between the Galaxy and Cruz Azul, LA fell 2-1 to the LIGA MX side in a Leagues Cup Semifinal match at Dignity Health Sports Park on Aug. 20, 2019. The Galaxy enter Sunday's contest against Cruz Azul following a 5-2 victory over Club Tijuana in their opening Leagues Cup Phase One match before 15,183 fans at Dignity Health Sports Park on July 31.
LA Galaxy Run of Form
In their last nine matches played across all competitions dating back to May 31, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 4-2-3 (20 GF, 14 GA). In their last five matches played at Dignity Health Sports Park dating back to May 31, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 4-1-0 (13 GF, 5 GA) and have logged two shutouts during that span. During that stretch of games, Marco Reus has logged three goals and five assists in seven matches played, while Matheus Nascimento has totaled eight goal contributions (4 goals, 4 assists) in nine appearances since May 31. Notably, Paintsil has recorded six goals and one assist in his last five matches played at Dignity Health Sports Park dating back to May 31.
LA Galaxy vs. Cruz Azul
Leagues Cup 2025
Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025 | 7:30 p.m. PT (Actual Kick: 7:40 p.m. PT)
Dignity Health Sports Park | Los Angeles
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
MLS Season Pass English Broadcast | Steve Cangialosi (Play-By-Play); Danny Higginbotham (Analyst)
MLS Season Pass Spanish Broadcast | Ramses Sandoval (Play-By-Play); Oswaldo Sanchez (Analyst)
Major League Soccer Stories from August 2, 2025
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs Chivas Guadalajara: August 3, 2025 - Charlotte FC
- LA Galaxy Continue Leagues Cup 2025 Campaign by Hosting LIGA MX Side Cruz Azul at Dignity Health Sports Park Sunday, August 3 - LA Galaxy
- Rapids Continue Leagues Cup Campaign with Home Match against Club Tijuana - Colorado Rapids
- FC Cincinnati Acquire Ayoub Jabbari on Loan from French Club Grenoble - FC Cincinnati
- San Diego FC Falls, 2-1, to Tigres UANL in Leagues Cup Phase One at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego FC
- LAFC Defeats Pachuca in Leagues Cup Shootout Following 1-1 Draw - Los Angeles FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent LA Galaxy Stories
- LA Galaxy Continue Leagues Cup 2025 Campaign by Hosting LIGA MX Side Cruz Azul at Dignity Health Sports Park Sunday, August 3
- LA Galaxy Begin Leagues Cup 2025 Campaign with 5-2 Win over Club Tijuana at Dignity Health Sports Park on Thursday Night
- LA Galaxy Begin Leagues Cup 2025 Campaign by Hosting LIGA MX Side Club Tijuana Tomorrow, Thursday, July 31
- LA Galaxy Match against Houston Dynamo FC at Shell Energy Stadium Rescheduled for Saturday, September 6
- LA Galaxy Match Against Houston Dynamo FC at Shell Energy Stadium Postponed Due to Inclement Weather