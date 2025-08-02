LA Galaxy Continue Leagues Cup 2025 Campaign by Hosting LIGA MX Side Cruz Azul at Dignity Health Sports Park Sunday, August 3

August 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LOS ANGELES (Saturday, Aug. 3, 2025) - Continuing their Leagues Cup 2025 campaign, the LA Galaxy play host to Cruz Azul at Dignity Health Sports Park tomorrow, Sunday, Aug. 3 (7:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass).

LA Galaxy In Leagues Cup

In six all-time Leagues Cup matches played under the current format, which began in 2023, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 2-3-1 (11 GF, 11 GA). In four all-time League Cup matches played at Dignity Health Sports Park, the Galaxy hold a record of 1-2-1 (8 GF, 7 GA). In the only official meeting between the Galaxy and Cruz Azul, LA fell 2-1 to the LIGA MX side in a Leagues Cup Semifinal match at Dignity Health Sports Park on Aug. 20, 2019. The Galaxy enter Sunday's contest against Cruz Azul following a 5-2 victory over Club Tijuana in their opening Leagues Cup Phase One match before 15,183 fans at Dignity Health Sports Park on July 31.

LA Galaxy Run of Form

In their last nine matches played across all competitions dating back to May 31, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 4-2-3 (20 GF, 14 GA). In their last five matches played at Dignity Health Sports Park dating back to May 31, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 4-1-0 (13 GF, 5 GA) and have logged two shutouts during that span. During that stretch of games, Marco Reus has logged three goals and five assists in seven matches played, while Matheus Nascimento has totaled eight goal contributions (4 goals, 4 assists) in nine appearances since May 31. Notably, Paintsil has recorded six goals and one assist in his last five matches played at Dignity Health Sports Park dating back to May 31.

LA Galaxy vs. Cruz Azul

Leagues Cup 2025

Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025 | 7:30 p.m. PT (Actual Kick: 7:40 p.m. PT)

Dignity Health Sports Park | Los Angeles

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

MLS Season Pass English Broadcast | Steve Cangialosi (Play-By-Play); Danny Higginbotham (Analyst)

MLS Season Pass Spanish Broadcast | Ramses Sandoval (Play-By-Play); Oswaldo Sanchez (Analyst)







