FC Cincinnati Continue Leagues Cup 2025 in Showdown with FC Juárez

August 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati host FC Juárez on Sunday, August 3 in the club's second Leagues Cup 2025 Phase One match. Sunday's match at TQL Stadium kicks off at 5:30 p.m. ET and will air on Apple TV+ and MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Radio will be carried on iHeart Media ESPN 1530 in English and in Spanish locally on La Mega 101.5 FM.

Both Cincinnati and Juárez opened their Leagues Cup campaigns on Thursday with victories, vital to advancement odds in the competition. The Orange and Blue knocked off Liga MX heavyweights CF Monterrey, 3-2, as Juárez won at Charlotte FC, 4-1.

Leagues Cup 2025 features a new format from the previous two seasons. The tournament features 18 qualified MLS clubs and all 18 Liga MX sides competing in two rounds: Phase One and the Knockout Rounds. In Phase One, each club plays three interleague matches. At the conclusion of Phase One, the top-four ranked MLS clubs and the top-four ranked Liga MX teams - based on points - advance to the Leagues Cup Quarterfinals. From there, the Quarterfinals (August 19-20) and Semifinals (August 26-27) take place midweek in-between respective MLS and Liga MX Regular Season play. The Leagues Cup 2025 Final and Third Place Match will take place Sunday, August 31.

As in the past two seasons, no Leagues Cup matches end in ties. Shootouts determine which side will earn an additional point following level scores after 90 minutes. Regulation wins earn 3 points.

Sunday night at TQL Stadium features a doubleheader as CF Monterrey and the New York Red Bulls kickoff at approximately 8:30 p.m. Tickets are still available at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling 513-977-KICK. For more information on Thursday's match, visit FCCincinnati.com.

The Format

The Leagues Cup 2025 introduces a new format for this season, aiming to feature more interleague matchups than ever as teams from Liga MX and MLS compete for not only a trophy but also entry to the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup tournament.

This year, MLS and Liga MX teams will be separated into their own tables, with the top four teams in each league, by points, advancing to the knockout stages. Teams will only play opponents from the other league, though, so while how you rank amongst your own league will determine your path forward, your matchups (in FCC's case) against Liga MX opponents are what will decide your standing in the table.

Like the previous two editions of the tournament, all Leagues Cup games will conclude with a victor, meaning that all draws at the end of regulation will be decided by a penalty shootout.

A win in regulation earns you three points, and a win in the shootout will earn you two. If you lose in the shootout, you are awarded one point, and a loss in regulation, like always, will result in zero points.

Each team in Phase One will play three matches, with the top four teams advancing directly to the quarterfinals. The knockout stages will commence after the conclusion of the MLS regular season, with knockout games scheduled for midweek and league matches continuing as usual on weekends.

The top three teams in the tournament - the Leagues Cup Champions, the finalist and the third-place game winner - will be automatically entered into the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.

FC Juárez, historically

FC Cincinnati and FC Juárez share somewhat of a similar history, as like FCC, Juárez was founded in 2015 and one of the newer sides to Mexican football. Starting in the second division of Mexican football, the Ascenso MX, Juárezwas started to replace another club in their home city of Ciudad Juárez (Indios de Ciudad Juárez) after that previous club was disbanded due to poor management.

FC Juárez quickly rose up the ranks and earned the right to fight for promotion in their first three seasons, but failed to win the playoff match to confirm their promotion. In 2019 though, the club was selected to advance to the top flight due to another club also disbanding, and have been in Liga MX ever since.

Alternatively known as Bravos de Juárez or simply Juárez, the club plays at Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez on the shores of the Rio Grande across from El Paso, Texas.

SCOUTING FC Juárez (0-1-2, 2 points, 17th in Liga MX Apertura)

Los Bravos (or "The Braves") come into this Leagues Cup tournament looking to shake off a poor start to the 2025 Liga MX season and return to the knockout stage for the third year in a row.

With two draws and a loss to open the new Apatura season, after closing the most recent Clausura season in seventh place and ticket to the playoffs, FC Juarez is looking to use the tournament to get back on track and get back to the knockout stages.

While early in the season, a trend for FC Juárez has been low scoring games as each of the first three games have finished either 1-1 or 1-0. With only two goal scorers, veterans Ángel Zaldívar and Rodolfo Pizarro have been the only ones to cash in goals in league play.

In net for FC Juárez has been Sebastián Jurado, who has started each game for Los Bravos in the early part of this season and made 21 starts in the previous years Apatura/Clausure season. Juradro joined FC Juarez three years ago after a four year stint with Cruz Azul that included a Liga MX championship. ¬â¹ ¬â¹

In three league games, FC Juárez has been diverse in their starting shape and lineup, using a different formation in each game. They started the year using a 3-4-3 formation, then deployed a 4-2-1-3 formation with one striker and two wingers, then finally used a 4-1-3-2 formation with those wingers in deeper positions and the free roaming attacking midfielder dropping back and being replaced by a solo defensive midfielder ahead of the center backs.

Juarez is managed by Martín Varini, who joined the team in November 2024. A young manager in his career, the Uruguay native has never been the manager of a club for more than a year in his four stops as a Head Coach. He does have extensive experience as an assistant, spending seven years in the ranks before his first full time leading role.







