San Diego FC Falls, 2-1, to Tigres UANL in Leagues Cup Phase One at Snapdragon Stadium

August 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) continued its Leagues Cup campaign with a narrow 2-1 loss to Tigres UANL at Snapdragon Stadium in the second of three Phase One matches. Forward Tomás Ángel found the net in the second half for SDFC, but a brace from Ángel Correa secured the win for the Liga MX side.

Tigres opened the scoring in the 31st minute when Correa pounced on a rebound after SDFC goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega blocked a shot from Juan Brunetta. The visitors carried the 1-0 lead into halftime.

SDFC responded in the 55th minute, when Ángel slotted a left-footed shot from inside the box to bring the match level at 1-1. Correa struck again in the 67th minute, finishing a pass from Brunetta through the middle following a defensive lapse by SDFC. Despite a late push from the home side, Tigres held on to claim all three points in the first-ever meeting between the two clubs.

SDFC wraps up Leagues Cup Phase One play on Tuesday, August 5, when it hosts Liga MX side Mazatlán F.C. at Snapdragon Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. PT, with live coverage available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Tickets are available at SanDiegoFC.com/Tickets.

Goal Scoring Plays:

TIG 0-1 - Angel Correa, 31st Minute: Correa opened the scoring in the first half, pouncing on a rebound after Pablo Sisniega blocked a shot from Juan Brunetta. The loose ball fell to Correa, who calmly slotted it home to give Tigres a 1-0 lead.

SD 1-1 - Tomás Ángel, 55th minute: Ángel pulled SDFC level with a left-footed finish past Tigres goalkeeper Nahuel Guzmán. The opportunity came after Onni Valakari's shot, played in by Aiden Harangi, deflected off a Tigres defender and fell to Ángel inside the box.

TIG 1-2 - Angel Correa (Juan Brunetta), 67th minute: Correa gave Tigres the lead with a right-footed shot from near the center of the box off a quick pass by Brunetta, who took a loose ball off a SDFC defensive mistake.

Postgame Notes:

- With tonight's 2-1 loss against Tigres UANL, SDFC marked its second-ever participation in an international competition.

- Tonight's match also marked SDFC's second-ever official match against a Liga MX club.

- Goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega made his second Leagues Cup start for SDFC and his sixth-straight start with the Club in all competitions since July 5.

- Forward Tomás Ángel scored his first Leagues Cup goal with SDFC and his fourth goal across all competitions this season. He has scored three goals in the MLS regular season after 25 matches.

- SDFC is now 8-5-4 at home this season across all competitions (MLS, Leagues Cup and friendlies).

- Rookie Defender Manu Duah made his fifth start for SDFC in all competitions this season.

- Newcomer David Vázquez made his first start - and official debut - for San Diego FC tonight. He was on the bench for the Club's first Leagues Cup match after being officially acquired on July 28.

- Defender Franco Negri made his Leagues Cup debut with SDFC tonight, starting in the backline in his 11th appearance for the Club.

- Defender Aiden Harangi made his first start with SDFC tonight. He made his club debut when he came on as a substitute for Oscar Verhoeven in the 71st minute against C.F. Pachuca on July 29. Harangi was acquired via loan on July 16.

- Forward Emmanuel Boateng made his first start for SDFC this season in all competitions.

- Goalkeeper Duran Ferree appeared on the 18-man roster tonight after returning from loan with sister club FC Nordsjælland in Denmark.

Next Game

SDFC will next host Mazatlán FC on Aug. 5 at Snapdragon Stadium in Leagues Cup Phase One action. Kickoff for the match is set for 7 p.m. PT, with live coverage on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Match Information

2025 Leagues Cup

San Diego FC (0-2-0, 0 pts) vs. Tigres UANL (2-0-0, 6 pts)

Friday, Aug. 1, 2025 - Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego, Calif.)

Scoring Summary:

TIG (0-1) - Angel Correa, 31'

SD (1-1) - Tomás Ángel, 55'

TIG (1-2 -Angel Correa (Assited by Juan Brunetta), 67'

Misconduct Summary:

TIG - Jesus Garza (caution, 27')

SD - David Vazquez (caution, 39')

SD - Aiden Harangi (caution, 81')

SD - Luca Bombino (caution, 90+4)

Lineups:

SAN DIEGO FC: GK Pablo Sisniega; D Ian Pilcher, D Aiden Harangi, D Manu Duah (Christopher McVey, 78'), D Franco Negri (Luca Bombino,, 78'); M Onni Valakari, M Jeppe Tverskov -C-, M Luca de la Torre; F Emmanuel Boateng (Hirving "Chucky" Lozano, 62'), F Tomás Ángel (Alex Mighten, 78'), F David Vazquez (Aníbal Godoy, 62')

Substitutes Not Used: GK CJ Dos Santos, GK Duran Ferree, D Hamady Diop, M Pedro Soma

TOTAL SHOTS: 10; SHOTS ON GOAL: 3; FOULS: 14; OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 1; SAVES; 3

TIGRES UANL: GK Nahuel Guzman; D Juan Sanchez, D Javier Aquino, D Jesus Garza, D Romulo Zanre; M Fernando Gorriarán -C-, M Juan Brunetta, M Diego Lainez (Francisco Cordova, 79'), M Jonathan Herrera; F Edgar Lopez (Andre-pierre Gignac, 59'), F Angel Correa (Juan Vigon, 90+1)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Juan Carrera, GK Fernando Tapia, D Joaquim Pereira, M Eugenio Pizzuto, F Marcelo Flores, M Vladimir Loroña, D Rafael Guerrero, M Bernardo Parra, D Osvaldo Rodriguez.

TOTAL SHOTS: 12; SHOTS ON GOAL: 7; FOULS: 6; OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 2; SAVES: 5

Referee: Cesar Arturo Ramos Palazuelos

Assistant Referees: Alberto Morin Mendez

Fourth Official: Marco Antonio Bisguerra Mendiola

VAR: Oscar Mejia Garcia

AVAR: Jesus Alberto Montero

Weather: 67-degrees, Clear

Attendance: 25, 915

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial

SDFC HEAD COACH MIKEY VARAS

On tonight's game:

"I'm proud of the boys. I think we competed really well against a top Liga MX team. I think if we're a little cleaner in the final third, taking the chances that we, you know, almost create from really, really good breakthrough sequences and we clean up a couple of mistakes, pretty big mistakes, that, then I don't think they created too much. And I think we managed the game really, really well. We had a lot of young guys on the field, man. And guys who haven't had a lot of training time with us. And from minute one, until the end, I think we saw SDFC out there. And I hope the fans are really proud of the heart that the guys showed, because I'm sure proud of them. I sure am proud of them and I-- we're all disappointed, because we're competitors, and we want to do well in the tournament. We really hate to lose, especially at home, but when you put the emotion aside you've got to look at things from a more clear state. And I think when we look at this, we're going to say we did a lot more things well then not well, and it just didn't go our way against a very good team. And that's a lot of credit to them also, because they're a good team."

On defender Manu Duah's performance:

"I actually thought Manu put a pretty decent game together. He's now playing a lot of minutes in a short period of time. You know, his games before this were at college level. You know, people forget that. And then he didn't have a preseason with us, and then we trained him at midfield, and then we throw him into the deep water as a center back. And so, he's also adapting physically to playing every three days. That's not easy for a 20-year-old guy. And then, yeah, of course, he has a mistake, and he has to learn from that. If he learns from this mistake and recognizes how to balance a little bit the risk better, he's going to be just fine."

On the performances of debutant David Vazquez and defender Aiden Harangi:

"Yeah, really happy for David. You know, this guy landed in San Diego days ago, right? And hasn't had a lot of training with us and a lot of the information we gave them from principals perspective was just best practice videos, some tactical work, a little bit of field work, but not a lot, because we're not training right now, and I thought he did a really good job at following our principles. He showed a spark, which was really nice. He's really good in the counter pressing. I thought he did good in the press. And then, of course, you know, most of his games have been at MLS Next Pro, so he's taking that next big step and I think it's a credit to the club and the vision that we have in terms of believing in young players, but it's also a credit to him, because he came in and showed that he has really good potential. Yeah, we can't wait to see how he continues to develop when we get to start training more. And I think Aiden Harangi, the same thing. He came here a little bit earlier than David, but he also came in a period where we're not training. And, wow I thought he did a really good game."

On Jeppe Tverskov coming out of the game:

"He didn't feel anything, but he knows his body quite well, so he the feeling that he had. He knows that if, if he, if he kept going, that it could turn into something. So he was out of precaution, and we were not going to risk of players health at that point. It was unfortunate. We had already made all the subs, so we have to play with 10. But it presented an amazing opportunity to really see the team's heart. And I think it was amazing how these guys just kept pushing and pressing and still playing down a player. And then overall thoughts of the match, proud of the boys."







