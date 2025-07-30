San Diego FC's Late Rally Falls Short in 3-2 Loss to C.F. Pachuca in Leagues Cup Debut at Snapdragon Stadium

July 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) opened its Leagues Cup campaign with a narrow 3-2 loss to C.F. Pachuca at Snapdragon Stadium in the first of three Phase One group stage matches. Forward Emmanuel Boateng and defender Luca Bombino each scored late as SDFC mounted a rally, but a brace from Alexei Domínguez and a goal from Víctor Guzmán secured the win for the Liga MX side.

Pachuca opened the scoring in the 23rd minute when Guzmán slotted home a rebound after SDFC goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega got a hand to his initial shot. Domínguez doubled the lead in first-half stoppage time, also scoring off a rebound. He added his second of the night in the 78th minute with a right-footed strike from 25 yards out.

SDFC got on the board in the 88th minute when Boateng finished off a low cross from debutant Aidan Harangi to make it 3-1. The club was reduced to 10 men after Anders Dreyer was shown a red card in the 92nd minute. Bombino pulled another back with a goal in the 99th minute, but time ran out on San Diego's comeback bid.

SDFC continues its Leagues Cup Phase One competition on Friday, Aug. 1, when it hosts Liga MX powerhouse Tigres UANL. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. PT, with live coverage on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV. Tickets are available at SanDiegoFC.com/Tickets.

Goal Scoring Plays:

PAC 0-1 - Víctor Guzmán, 23rd Minute: After being played in on a breakaway by Alexei Domínguez, Guzmán's initial shot was blocked by Sisniega, but the rebound ricocheted off Guzmán's face and rolled into the net.

PAC 0-2 - Alexei Domínguez, 45+3: Domínguez doubled Pachuca's lead just before halftime. His initial right-footed effort was saved by Sisniega, but the rebound bounced directly back to him. He calmly slotted the follow-up into the lower left corner with his left foot.

PAC 0-3 - Alexei Domínguez, 67th minute: Domínguez scored his second goal of the night with a right-footed shot from about 25 yards into the upper left corner of the net, leaving SDFC's Sisniega without an opportunity to make a save.

SD 1-3 - Emmanuel Boateng (Aiden Harangi), 88th minute: Boateng put San Diego on the board, tapping in a low cross from debutant Aidan Harangi from left to right. The winger timed his run perfectly to meet the ball in stride at the edge of the six-yard box.

SD 2-3 - Luca Bombino (Jeppe Tverskov), 90+9: Bombino cut the deficit to one in stoppage time, rising to head in a bending cross from Jeppe Tverskov. Charging into the box, Bombino connected cleanly to beat Pachuca goalkeeper Carlos Moreno at the far post.

Postgame Notes:

- With tonight's 3-2 loss against C.F. Pachuca, SDFC marked its first-ever participation in an international competition.

- Tonight's match also marked SDFC's first-ever official match against a Liga MX club. SDFC previously played Club América in a friendly on June 7.

- Goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega made his first Leagues Cup start for SDFC and his fifth-straight start with the Club in all competitions since July 5.

- Sisniega had four saves tonight, tying his highest mark for the 2025 season in all competitions.

- Sisniega also allowed three goals for the first time this season in all competitions.

- Defender Aiden Harangi made his SDFC debut when he came on as a substitute for Oscar Verhoeven in the 71st minute. Harangi was acquired via loan on July 16.

- Harangi had his first assist with SDFC when he fed Emmanuel Boateng with a cross in the 88th minute. It was also Harangi's first assist in League Cup play.

- Defender Luca Bombino scored his first Leagues Cup goal tonight.

- Midfielder Jeppe Tverskov had his first Leagues Cup assist during Bombino's goal tonight.

- SDFC held 59.4% possession compared to Pachuca's 40.6%.

- SDFC completed 669 passes to Pachuca's 363.

- SDFC is now 8-4-4 at home this season across all competitions (MLS, Leagues Cup and friendlies.)

- SDFC's starting defensive back line continued to feature some of the Club's youngest players for the second consecutive match tonight: Verhoeven (19), Pilcher (22), Bombino (19) and Duah (20).

- Rookie Defender Manu Duah made his fourth start for SDFC in all competitions this season.

- Newcomers Pedro Soma and David Vazquez appeared in the SDFC 22-man Leagues Cup roster tonight. Both midfielders were on the bench after being officially acquired by the Club on July 28.

Next Game

SDFC will next host Tigres UANL on Friday, Aug. 1 at Snapdragon Stadium in Leagues Cup Phase One action. Kickoff for the match is set for 8 p.m. PT, with live coverage on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV.

Match Information

2025 Leagues Cup

San Diego FC (0-1-0, 0 pts) vs. C.F. Pachuca (1-0-0, 3 pts)

Tuesday - Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego, Calif.)

Scoring Summary:

PAC (0-1) - Víctor Guzmán, 23'

PAC (0-2) Alexei Domínguez, 45+3

PAC (0-3) Alexei Domínguez, 67'

SD (1-3) Emmanuel Boateng, 88'

Misconduct Summary:

PAC - Alexei Domínguez (caution, 44')

PAC - Pedro Pedraza (caution, 45+1)

SD - Luca Bombino (caution, 66')

PAC - Alán Bautista (caution, 74')

SD - Alex Mighten (caution, 77')

SD - Anders Dreyer (ejection, 90+2)

PAC - Elías Montiel (caution, 90+3)

SD - Luca de la Torre (caution, 90+8)

Lineups:

SAN DIEGO FC: GK Pablo Sisniega; D Ian Pilcher (Paddy McNair, 46'), D Oscar Verhoeven (Aiden Harangi, 71'), D Manu Duah, DLuca Bombino; M Onni Valakari, M Jeppe Tverskov -C-, M Aníbal Godoy (Emmanuel Boateng, 71'); F Tomás Ángel (Luca de la Torre, 46'), F Anders Dreyer, F Hirving "Chucky" Lozano (Alex Mighten, 71)

Substitutes Not Used: GK CJ Dos Santos, GK Jacob Jackson, D Franco Negri, D Hamadi Diop, M David Vazquez, M Pedro Soma

TOTAL SHOTS: 14; SHOTS ON GOAL: 7; FOULS: 11; OFFSIDES: 3; CORNER KICKS: 5; SAVES; 4

C.F. PACHUCA: GK Carlos Moreno -C-; D Sergio Barreto, D Daniel Aceves, D Eduardo Dos Santos, D Luis Rodríguez, M Pedro Pedraza (Alán Bautista, 67'), M Víctor Guzman (Brian García, 84'), M Elías Montiel; F Alexei Domínguez (Israel Luna, 84'), F Luis Quiñones (Gastón Togni, 78'), F Jhonder Cádiz (Illian Hernández, 67')

Substitutes Not Used: GK José Eulogio, GK David Shrem, D Carlos Sánchez, F Alexandre Zurawski, F Sergio Hernández, D Yoshimar Molina.

TOTAL SHOTS: 12; SHOTS ON GOAL: 7; FOULS: 21; OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 3; SAVES: 4

Referee: Ekaterina Koroleva

Assistant Referees: Felisha Mariscal

Fourth Official: Marianela Araya Cruz

VAR: Daniel Radford

AVAR: Ricardo Montero

Weather: 68-degrees, Clear

Attendance: 21,872

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial

SDFC HEAD COACH MIKEY VARAS

On tonight's game:

"It's our first time playing against our plane in leagues cup. I think it was a big challenge. It's a really good team in Pachuca. Well. Coached really good players. I think we started the game really well. Actually. We had a lot of good intensity in terms of our build up play, our pressing was really good. I haven't looked at like the stats per like 15 minutes, but I would say probably the first 30 minutes. I think that we're pretty dominant, and we actually created some situations that normally, if we have a little bit more of our quality and finesse in the final actions, that I think we come away with some pretty clear chances and maybe a goal. And then, yeah, they have a lot of quality. So, we had a couple of moments where we were not our sharpest, and they punished us in those chances. And then I think the second half they increased their intensity. Our guys kept pushing for the game. And something I'm really, really proud about is the character of the group, you know, down three zero to bring it back, three-two, score a goal, player down, and to get ourselves into some pretty dangerous situations where it could be three-three. You know, we could be sitting here. I think if we play five more minutes, we could be sitting here with a three, three result, but it wasn't our day."

On Anders Dreyer's red card:

I'm sure he would like to take it back, but these things happen. I think that there's a little frustration with the time wasting a little bit the management of the game in terms of us wanting to speed the game up and get going. But yeah, he knows that he should probably keep his cool in that situation, even if he's kind of getting manhandled a little bit."

On Goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos now being on the bench:

"He's available, but because of the broken nose, he had to have a surgery. So, it opened up a situation where Pablo got a chance, and Pablo has been doing quite well. So instead of, you know, changing really, really quick, like a leaf in the wind. It's about now rewarding Pablo for training he's done, but also the games that he's doing. It's the cycle of competition. It's normal. CJ will get his opportunity again in the future."

On defender Aiden Harangi's club debut tonight:

"We got another debut on another young player. So, I think he came in a little bit nervous and had a couple of little tough moments, but then he found his way in the game. Obviously, he had a few really good crosses, and he was an important part of us pulling the two goals back."







