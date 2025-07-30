New York City FC Midfielder Keaton Parks Undergoes Surgery

July 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC today announce that Midfielder Keaton Parks underwent surgery to address blood flow issues in his right leg.

Parks, who underwent similar procedures in 2021 and 2022, had surgery at Montefiore Hospital and will begin rehab immediately with Club medical staff.

"Keaton's health and wellbeing is our priority. The decision to have surgery to address this issue is best for Keaton's health both now and long-term. On behalf of everyone at the Club, I'd like to wish Keaton all the best in his recovery," said Sporting Director David Lee. "Keaton has been an important player for us this season, and it's disappointing to lose a player of his caliber in the middle of the campaign.

"Our medical team has engaged with several world-leading experts in vascular health, ensuring that Keaton is receiving the best medical advice in addressing the current issues and moving forward. We do not yet have a specific timeline on his recovery but will be guided by his progression through rehab."

This season the American played a key role in the midfield for the 'Boys in Blue' featuring in 14 matches scoring a goal in addition to providing two assists in MLS play.

Everyone at the Club wishes Keaton all the best during his recovery.







