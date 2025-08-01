New York City FC Scores 2-0 Victory over Club León

August 1, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC recorded an important 2-0 win over Club León in Leagues Cup on Friday night. Alonso Martínez and Agustín Ojeda provided the goals, while Matt Freese starred with multiple key saves, including a penalty stop from James Rodríguez.

Match Recap

A warm summer evening across the water provided the perfect stage for New York City FC's Leagues Cup clash with Club León.

Head Coach Pascal Jansen made several changes to the starting XI following the defeat to Puebla, bringing in Maxi Moralez, Tayvon Gray, Kevin O'Toole, and Andrés Perea for Nico Cavallo, Mitja Ilenič, Jonny Shore, and Julián Fernández.

The Boys in Blue wasted no time asserting themselves, opening the scoring inside the first ten minutes. A determined run from Alonso Martínez earned a corner, and when the ball was flicked on to the back post, the Costa Rican was there to finish from close range.

Martínez nearly added a second moments later after latching onto a loose ball and bursting past the León backline, but goalkeeper Óscar Jiménez reacted well to deny him.

At the other end, León threatened when Paolo Medina delivered a teasing cross that forced Matt Freese to claim it under pressure and quickly launch a counter.

Set pieces remained a key weapon for NYCFC, and a cleverly worked short corner saw Aidan O'Neill deliver a ball into the box that Justin Haak directed on target.

Haak then made a crucial contribution defensively, producing a vital block to prevent Óscar Villa from leveling the match.

That intervention proved pivotal, as NYCFC soon doubled their lead with a flowing team move. Nicolás Fernández Mercau threaded a sublime through ball to Martínez, who unselfishly squared for Agustín Ojeda to fire home with authority.

León looked to respond early in the second half. James Rodríguez tried his luck from a free kick, but his effort was deflected by the wall and gathered easily by Freese.

In the 55th minute, Rodríguez slipped Ismael Díaz in behind, but the winger was thwarted by Freese from a tight angle.

The visitors were then handed a lifeline when Strahinja Tanasijević was judged to have handled the ball inside the area. Rodríguez stepped up, but Freese again rose to the occasion, diving sharply to save the penalty and preserve NYCFC's two-goal cushion.

Shortly after, Jansen introduced Julián Fernández in place of Martínez as the team looked to manage the tempo and see out the contest.

Maxi Moralez was then handed a chance to score against his former club after being found on the edge of the area, but his volleyed attempt was straight at the goalkeeper.

Fernández and Ojeda then combined to create a great opportunity after the former pulled the ball back to the onrushing Ojeda, who saw his effort turned behind for a corner.

Jansen made his second change of the evening in the 80th minute as he introduced Seymour Reid in place of Fernández Mercau.

León continued to push for a goal and saw several half chances come and go. In stoppage time, Reid was put through on goal with the chance to score but saw his effort saved.

That would prove to be the last chance of note on a night when New York City recorded an important 2-0 win in the Leagues Cup.

What's Next

Next up for New York City FC is a Leagues Cup game against Toluca on Tuesday, August 5. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00PM ET.







