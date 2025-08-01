New York City FC Transfers Forward Mounsef Bakrar to GNK Dinamo Zagreb
August 1, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
Today New York City FC announced that it has transferred Forward Mounsef Bakrar to Croatian side GNK Dinamo Zagreb.
The Algerian Forward arrived at New York City in the summer of 2023 and went on to feature in 70 matches across all competitions for the 'Boys in Blue,' scoring 10 goals along the way including a winner in last season's Hudson River Derby.
"We would like to thank Mounsef for all his contributions during his time with the Club," said Sporting Director David Lee. "Mounsef brought great energy and a strong work ethic every day, and his commitment to the team was evident from the moment he arrived. We believe that a transfer back to Europe at this time is best for all parties and we wish Mounsef all the best in the next stage of his career."
Bakrar returns to Croatia where the Forward made 33 appearances at the domestic level for NK Istra, netting eight goals and tallying three assists across 33 appearances.
"It's been an incredible experience playing for New York City. I want to thank everyone at the Club for making me feel at home from day one," said Forward Mounsef Bakrar. "I take with me wonderful memories from my time here and thank all of my teammates, staff and fans for all the support. I'll be following the team closely and wishing everyone all the best for the rest of the season."
Everyone at the Club wishes Mounsef the best in Croatia.
Major League Soccer Stories from August 1, 2025
- Inter Miami CF Takes on Club Necaxa in Leagues Cup 2025 - Inter Miami CF
- Goalkeeper Matt Turner Returns to New England Revolution on Loan Through Summer 2026 - New England Revolution
- Matchday Guide: FC Cincinnati vs FC Juárez - Leagues Cup 2025 Phase One - FC Cincinnati
- Real Salt Lake Continues Leagues Cup Phase One at Home Saturday vs. Atlético San Luis - Real Salt Lake
- New York City FC Transfers Forward Mounsef Bakrar to GNK Dinamo Zagreb - New York City FC
- Real Salt Lake Adds Botafogo Striker Rwan Cruz as Designated Player - Real Salt Lake
- FC Cincinnati Open Leagues Cup with a Bang, Take Down CF Monterrey 3-2 and Earn All Three Points - FC Cincinnati
- LA Galaxy Begin Leagues Cup 2025 Campaign with 5-2 Win over Club Tijuana at Dignity Health Sports Park on Thursday Night - LA Galaxy
- Sounders FC Explodes with 7-0 Win over Continental Champion Cruz Azul in Leagues Cup 2025 Opener - Seattle Sounders FC
- Rafael Navarro Brace Propels Rapids to Victory over Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup Opener - Colorado Rapids
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New York City FC Stories
- New York City FC Transfers Forward Mounsef Bakrar to GNK Dinamo Zagreb
- New York City FC Midfielder Keaton Parks Undergoes Surgery
- Alonso Martínez Earns MLS Player of the Matchday Honors
- New York City FC Falls to Club Puebla, 0-3
- New York City FC Takes 4-3 Win Against FC Dallas