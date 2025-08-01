New York City FC Transfers Forward Mounsef Bakrar to GNK Dinamo Zagreb

August 1, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Today New York City FC announced that it has transferred Forward Mounsef Bakrar to Croatian side GNK Dinamo Zagreb.

The Algerian Forward arrived at New York City in the summer of 2023 and went on to feature in 70 matches across all competitions for the 'Boys in Blue,' scoring 10 goals along the way including a winner in last season's Hudson River Derby.

"We would like to thank Mounsef for all his contributions during his time with the Club," said Sporting Director David Lee. "Mounsef brought great energy and a strong work ethic every day, and his commitment to the team was evident from the moment he arrived. We believe that a transfer back to Europe at this time is best for all parties and we wish Mounsef all the best in the next stage of his career."

Bakrar returns to Croatia where the Forward made 33 appearances at the domestic level for NK Istra, netting eight goals and tallying three assists across 33 appearances.

"It's been an incredible experience playing for New York City. I want to thank everyone at the Club for making me feel at home from day one," said Forward Mounsef Bakrar. "I take with me wonderful memories from my time here and thank all of my teammates, staff and fans for all the support. I'll be following the team closely and wishing everyone all the best for the rest of the season."

