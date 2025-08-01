Sounders FC Explodes with 7-0 Win over Continental Champion Cruz Azul in Leagues Cup 2025 Opener

August 1, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sounders FC react after a goal against Cruz Azul

(Seattle Sounders FC) Sounders FC react after a goal against Cruz Azul

RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC (1-0-0, 3 points) defeated Cruz Azul (0-1-0, 0 points) 7-0 on Thursday evening in its opening match of Leagues Cup 2025. Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Obed Vargas, Jesús Ferreira, Osaze De Rosario, Nouhou and Pedro de la Vega all scored as Seattle dismantled the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup winner on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field. The win marks the largest margin of victory in club history across all competitions, as well as the largest-ever win by a Major League Soccer team over a Liga MX side. Brian Schmetzer's team continues is Leagues Cup campaign at home on Saturday, August 3 against Santos Laguna on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1, UniMás, TUDN, El Rey 1360 AM).

MATCH NOTES

After the win, Seattle sits in first place in the Leagues Cup MLS table with three points and a plus-seven goal differential. In Phase One, each club plays three matches against opponents from the opposite league, earning points in a league-specific table. The top four teams from each league make it to the Knockout Rounds.

With the result, Seattle is now 6-5-0 all-time in Leagues Cup play.

The seven-goal margin is the widest margin of victory in club history in all competitions, and the largest margin of victory by any team in Leagues Cup history. It is also the largest margin of victory by a MLS team over a Liga MX opponent in all competitions.

Sounders FC moves to 10-12-5 all-time against Liga MX opponents across all competitions, including three matches against Cruz Azul in 2025 (1-1-1).

Yeimar's goal in the 48th minute was his first of the season in all competitions to go along with one assist.

Albert Rusnák earned his eighth assist of the season on Yeimar's goal.

Obed Vargas' goal in the 50th minute was his third tally in all competitions in 2025. He has recorded two goals in MLS play. The 2025 MLS All-Star also has six assists in all competitions

Ferreira scored his fourth goal in all competitions in the 58th minute, also scoring three goals in MLS play.

Osaze De Rosario bagged his second goal of the season in all competitions in the 69th minute. He scored his first Sounders FC goal on Saturday against Atlanta United FC.

Ryan Kent recorded his fifth assist of the season in all competitions De Rosario's strike. He also assisted De Rosario's goal on Saturday against Atlanta.

Pedro de la Vega's pair of late goals were his seventh and eighth of the season in all competitions, third on the team. It marked his third consecutive game with a goal. The Argentine previously scored against San Jose on July 19 and Atlanta on July 26.

Cristian Roldan assisted Ferreira's goal, while Ferreira assisted de la Vega's first goal. Both were their ninth assists in all competitions, tied for most on the team.

Alex Roldan recorded assists on Vargas' goal and de la Vega's second strike, giving him four on the season in all competitions.

Snyder Brunell made a substitute appearance in the 80th minute, his first appearance since signing with Seattle's First Team earlier this week.

Andrew Thomas earned his first shoutout of the season tonight, making two saves.

Brian Schmetzer made two changes to the starting lineup from Seattle's last match against Atlanta United FC, with Nouhou and Ryan Kent replacing Reed Baker-Whiting and Pedro de la Vega. Tacoma Defiance goalkeeper Mohammed Shour was available for selection tonight on the bench via Short-Term Agreement.

Seattle continues its Phase One play against Santos Laguna on Sunday, April 3 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1, Univision, TUDN, El Rey 1360 AM).

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 7 - Cruz Azul 0

Thursday, July 31, 2025

Venue: Lumen Field

Referee: Víctor Cáceres

Assistants: José Martínez Chavarría, Enrique Bustos

Fourth Official: Luis Santander

VAR: Francia González

Attendance: 22,697

Weather: 74 degrees and mostly cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA - Yeimar Gómez Andrade (Albert Rusnák) 48'

SEA - Obed Vargas (Alex Roldan) 50'

SEA - Jesús Ferreira (Cristian Roldan) 58'

SEA - Osaze De Rosario (Ryan Kent) 69'

SEA - Pedro de la Vega (Jesús Ferreira) 76'

SEA - Nouhou 88'

SEA - Pedro de la Vega (Alex Roldan) 90'+1'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

SEA - Danny Musovski (caution) 32'

CAZ - Willer Ditta (caution) 32'

CAZ - Ignacio Rivero (caution) 41'

CAZ - José Paradela (caution) 64'

SEA - Osaze De Rosario (caution) 71'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC - Andrew Thomas; Alex Roldan, Yeimar Gómez Andrade (Kim Kee-hee 65'), Jackson Ragen, Nouhou; Obed Vargas, Cristian Roldan - Captain (Snyder Brunell 80'); Jesús Ferreira, Albert Rusnák (Danny Leyva 73'), Ryan Kent (Pedro de la Vega 73'), Danny Musovski (Osaze De Rosario 65')

Substitutes not used: Jacob Castro, Mohammed Shour*, Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, Reed Baker-Whiting, Jonathan Bell, Paul Rothrock, Georgi Minoungou

*Tacoma Defiance player available for selection via Short-Term Agreement

Total shots: 15

Shots on goal: 10

Fouls: 9

Offside: 5

Corner-Kicks: 3

Saves: 2

Cruz Azul - Kevin Mier; Jesús Orozco, Érik Lira, Willer Ditta; Omar Campos (Carlos Rotondi 59'), Ignacio Rivero, Lorenzo Faravelli, Jorge Sánchez; Carlos Rodríguez, José Paradela (Luka Romero 81'); Angel Sepulveda (Mateo Levy 81')

Substitutes not used: Emmanuel Ochoa, Mateusz Bogusz, Carlos Vargas, Andrés Gudiño, Jeremy Márquez, Amaury Morales, Fernando Sámano, Amaury García, Karol Velázquez

Total shots: 9

Shots on goal: 2

Fouls: 14

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 2

Saves: 3

