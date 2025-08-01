Atlanta United Signs Nyk Sessock to Short-Term Agreement
August 1, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC News Release
ATLANTA - Atlanta United today announced that it has signed Nyk Sessock to a Short-Term Agreement ahead of Saturday's match against Pumas (9 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). This will be Sessock's fourth and final Short-Term Agreement of the season.
Per 2025 MLS Roster Rules and Regulations, a club may sign a player, age 25 or younger during the league season, from its affiliate (MLS NEXT Pro) to a maximum of four Short-Term Agreements (up to four-day contracts) each season (maximum of 16 days). An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters each season, however, that player may appear in no more than two MLS league season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his four Short-Term Agreements.
Sessock made his MLS debut on June 12, coming on as a substitute against New York City FC. The 25-year-old defender signed with ATL UTD 2 on Feb. 24, 2025. He grew up in the Philadelphia Union youth academy and played collegiately at Pittsburgh before transferring to Indiana. With the Hoosiers, Sessock won the Big-10 Regular Season Championship and Tournament Championship in 2020 and led his team to two NCAA National Championship appearances in 2020 and 2022. Sessock has started and played in 14 matches for ATL UTD 2 this season. He's played 1182 total minutes and ranks thirdon the team with 18 key passes in 2025.
Player Profile
Name: Nyk Sessock
Position: Defender
Height: 5'7"
Birthdate: June 17, 2000
Birthplace: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Citizenship: United States
Transaction: Atlanta United signs Nyk Sessock to a Short-Term Agreement on Aug. 1, 2025.
