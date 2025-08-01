Columbus Crew Top Club Puebla
August 1, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Columbus Crew SC News Release
COLUMBUS - Please see below for media resources following the Columbus Crew's 3-1 victory over Club Puebla.
Match Notes:
The Columbus Crew won, 3-1, against Liga MX side Club Puebla at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio.
The Crew improved their all-time Leagues Cup record of 7-0-3.
Following the conclusion of the second match, Columbus owns four points and a +2 goal difference heading into their final Phase 1 contest on Tuesday. The Black & Gold earned one point in the 4-2 penalty shootout loss (2-2 after regulation) against Deportivo Toluca F.C. on Tuesday, July 29.
Over the last 65 home matches across all competitions, the Black & Gold have won 40 and only lost seven contests (18 draws), dating back to the 2023 season.
Since arriving to the Crew, Head Coach Wilfried Nancy holds a record of 4-1-4 against Liga MX clubs across all competitions.
Defender Malte Amundsen netted the Crew's opening goal in the 14th minute with a header off of a set piece cross from Forward Diego Rossi.
Amundsen registered his second goal across all competitions in 2025 (one in MLS; one in Leagues Cup).
Rossi notched his fifth assist of the season across all competitions (four in MLS; one in Leagues Cup).
Forward Diego Rossi scored the Black & Gold's second goal of the match in the 16th minute for his 15th across all competitions this season (12 in MLS; one in Concacaf Champions Cup; two in Leagues Cup).
The Uruguayan owns eight goals in Leagues Cup play, tied for the third-most in tournament history with Minnesota United's Bongokuhle Hlongwane.
Defender Andrés Herrera scored Columbus' third goal of the match in the 39th minute, his second of 2025 (at Atlanta, June 25).
Midfielder Taha Habroune assisted Rossi's and Herrera's scores with two well-timed through balls, the first assists of his Black & Gold career across all competitions.
Tonight's attendance was a sell-out 20,211 at Lower.com Field.
The Crew finish out Phase One of Leagues Cup 2025 against Club León on Tuesday, Aug. 5 at Lower.com Field [7:30 p.m. ET / MLS Season Pass on Apple TV / FS1 / Alt 105.7 FM / iHeartRadio app (English); UniMás / TUDN / La Mega 103.1 FM, 107.1 FM / La Mega app (Spanish)].
Upcoming Match: Columbus Crew vs. Club León
Leagues Cup 2025
Tuesday, Aug. 5 - 7:30 p.m. ET - Lower.com Field
TV: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, FS1, TUDN, UniMas
Columbus Crew Radio: Alt 105.7 FM (English); La Mega 103.1 FM, 107.1 FM (Spanish)
Tickets: www.columbuscrew.com/tickets
