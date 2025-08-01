Nashville SC Update: August 4 - 10, 2025
August 1, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - After hosting English Premier League (EPL) side Aston Villa Football Club this Saturday at 4 p.m. CT at GEODIS Park in its first-ever match against an EPL club, Nashville Soccer Club (14W-6L-5D), which is just three points shy of the Philadelphia Union (50 points) for first place in Major League Soccer and the Eastern Conference, will resume its MLS regular season when it visits Western Conference side St. Louis CITY SC (4W-14L-6D) at 7:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Aug. 9 at Energizer Park.
The Boys in Gold's fixture against St. Louis, which also played Aston Villa last Wednesday during its two-week regular season break in a 2-1 loss, will be the second-ever meeting between the clubs following a 3-1 Nashville victory at GEODIS Park on June 17, 2023.
Following its match against Crown Legacy FC this Saturday at the Mecklenburg County Sportsplex, Nashville SC's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City Football Club will host Carolina Core FC at 6 p.m. CT on Sunday, Aug. 10 at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium for School Spirit Night.
BROADCAST INFORMATION:
Nashville SC at St. Louis CITY SC (Saturday, Aug. 9 at 7:30 p.m. CT)
MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app
Radio: 104.5 The Zone
Huntsville City FC vs. Carolina Core FC (Sunday, Aug. 10 at 6 p.m. CT)
MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app
