Nashville SC Loans Midfielder Matthew Corcoran to Rhode Island FC of the USL Championship
August 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today it has loaned midfielder Matthew Corcoran to Rhode Island FC of the USL Championship. Under the terms of the loan, Corcoran can be recalled to Nashville at any time.
"This loan opportunity will help Matthew get more meaningful minutes to hopefully help him stay sharp as we prepare for a critical stage of the year for both club and country," said Nashville SC President of Soccer Operations and General Manager Mike Jacobs. "We look forward to him returning primed and ready to help us during the stretch run of the season."
Corcoran signed with the Boys in Gold prior to the 2025 season from Birmingham Legion FC of the USL Championship. He has registered two assists in seven Major League Soccer appearances (three starts) and one assist in two Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup starts.
On the international stage, the Texas native started three of the U-17 United States Men's Youth National Team's four matches at the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup™ and in June was called up for the U.S. Under-20 Men's National Team camp in preparation for the FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025™ taking place Sept. 27 to Oct. 19.
Transaction: Nashville SC loans midfielder Matthew Corcoran to Rhode Island FC of the USL Championship with the right to terminate the loan at any time on Aug. 5, 2025
