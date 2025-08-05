Atlanta United Signs Defender Nyk Sessock

August 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







ATLANTA - Atlanta United today announced that it has signed Nyk Sessock through the end of the 2025 season with an option for 2026. The defender joins the team from the club's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Atlanta United 2.

Sessock, 25, joined ATL UTD 2 on Feb. 24, 2025 and has made 14 appearances, all starts, this season. He's played 1,182 total minutes and ranked third on the team with 18 key passes in 2025. He's been called-up to the First Team on multiple occasions and made his MLS debut on June 12 as a substitute against New York City FC. Sessock made another First Team appearance and his Leagues Cup debut against Pumas on Aug. 2.

The defender grew up in the Philadelphia Union youth academy and played collegiately at Pittsburgh before transferring to Indiana. With the Hoosiers, Sessock won the Big-10 Regular Season Championship and Tournament Championship in 2020 and led his team to two NCAA National Championship appearances in 2020 and 2022.

Player Profile

Name: Nyk Sessock

Position: Defender

Height: 5'7"

Birthdate: June 17, 2000

Birthplace: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizenship: United States

Transaction: Atlanta United signs Nyk Sessock to a First Team contract through 2025 with an option for 2026 on Aug. 5, 2025

Atlanta United roster (as of Aug. 5, 2025)

Goalkeepers (3): Josh Cohen, Brad Guzan, Jayden Hibbert

Defenders (11): Pedro Amador, Juan Berrocal^, Dominik Chong Qui, Noah Cobb***, Matthew Edwards, Stian Gregersen, Ronald Hernández, Brooks Lennon, Enea Mihaj, Nyk Sessock, Derrick Williams

Midfielders (11): Miguel Almirón, Steven Alzate, Jay Fortune, Saba Lobjanidze, Alexey Miranchuk, Edwin Mosquera**, Tristan Muyumba, Will Reilly, Cooper Sanchez, Bartosz Slisz, Adyn Torres*

Forwards (6): Leo Afonso, Luke Brennan, Ashton Gordon, Latte Lath, Jamal Thiaré, Cayman Togashi

*On loan with ATL UTD 2

** On loan with Millonarios F.C.

***On loan with Colorado Rapids

^ On loan from Getafe







