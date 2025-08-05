Crew Tops Club León 1-0

August 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

The Columbus Crew won, 1-0, against Liga MX side Club León at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio.

The Crew improved their all-time Leagues Cup record to 8-0-3.

Following Phase One competition, Columbus owns seven points and a +3 goal difference. In addition to claiming three points tonight, the Black & Gold earned three points in their 3-1 win against Club Puebla on Friday, Aug. 1 and one point in the 4-2 penalty shootout loss (2-2 after regulation) against Deportivo Toluca F.C. on Tuesday, July 29.

Over the last 66 home matches across all competitions, the Crew have won 41 and only lost seven contests (18 draws), dating back to the 2023 season.

With tonight's victory, Head Coach Wilfried Nancy with the Crew improved to 5-1-4 against Liga MX clubs across all competitions.

Midfielder Max Arfsten netted the Crew's opening goal in the 53rd minute of the match.

Arfsten registered his second goal in this Leagues Cup 2025 and sixth across all competitions in 2025 (four in MLS; two in Leagues Cup).

Defender Andrés Herrera, who scored in Friday's contest against Club Puebla, notched his third assist of the season across all competitions (two in MLS; one in Leagues Cup).

Goalkeeper Patrick Schulte posted his third clean sheet of 2025 (two in MLS; one in Leagues Cup 2025). Across all competitions, Schulte owns 23 career shutouts (19 in MLS regular season play; two in MLS postseason play, one in Concacaf Champions Cup; one in Leagues Cup).

The Crew return to MLS play against New York City FC on Saturday, Aug. 9 at Citi Field in Flushing, NY [7:30 p.m. ET / MLS Season Pass on Apple TV / Alt 105.7 FM / iHeartRadio app (English); La Mega 103.1 FM, 107.1 FM / La Mega app (Spanish)].

Upcoming Match: Columbus Crew at New York City FC

MLS Regular Season

Saturday, Aug. 9 - 7:30 p.m. ET - Citi Field

TV: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Columbus Crew Radio: Alt 105.7 FM (English); La Grande 102.5 FM (Spanish)







