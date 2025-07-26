Columbus Crew Acquire Forward Wessam Abou Ali as a Designated Player

July 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Columbus Crew SC News Release







COLUMBUS - The Columbus Crew have acquired forward Wessam Abou Ali as a Designated Player from back-to-back Egyptian Premier League champion Al Ahly Sporting Club for an undisclosed transfer fee. Abou Ali - who led Egyptian Premier League scorers in 2023-24 and recorded double-digit goals each of his two seasons with Al Ahly - will be added to the Black & Gold roster upon receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate. The 26-year-old's contract runs through the 2027 season with a Club option for 2028.

"Wessam is a special player whose journey speaks to his resilience, character and tireless work ethic, which are qualities we value at our Club," said Crew General Manager Issa Tall. "He is a proven goal-scorer who knows what it takes to help his team win. His clinical finishing, energy and charisma will strengthen our squad, and we are confident that he will thrive within our system.

"The Haslam, Johnson and Edwards families continue to show their commitment to the Club's long-term success, including through investing in the roster, improving our facilities and supporting our Academy.

This signing is also the result of Wilfried, Marc and our entire soccer operations team collaborating and establishing a clear vision over many months. We'll continue to strengthen the roster together through our One Club focus as we remain committed to contending for championships."

Abou Ali posted 38 goals and 10 assists in 60 appearances across all competitions with Al Ahly. During his debut season, he amassed a league-best 18 goals to power Al Ahly to the 2023-24 Egyptian Championship and CAF Champions League titles. Last season, he registered 10 goals to guide the side to another league title, the 2024-25 Egyptian Super Cup and the CAF Champions League titles.

Across all contests, Abou Ali recorded eight multi-goal games and three hat tricks with Al Ahly, including most recently a "perfect hat trick" - scoring with the left foot, right foot and head - against FC Porto in the FIFA Club World Cup on June 23. Earlier this year, he scored four goals and added an assist in Al Ahly's 6-0 victory over Pharco FC in the EPL Championship Playoffs on May 28.

Born in Aalborg, Denmark, Abou Ali joined the Aalborg BK youth system at 10-years old. He made his First Team debut on March 15, 2018, and scored his first professional goal against FC Midtjylland on April 22. From 2018-20, he logged four goals and four assists across 31 matches.

While on loan to Danish side Vendsyssel from 2019-20, Abou Ali tallied 11 goals in 22 matches before transferring to Silkeborg for 2020-21. He returned to Vendsyssel in September 2021 but suffered a cardiac event in the 59th minute of his debut on Sept. 12. He was discharged from the hospital two days later and made a full recovery, returning to the pitch in February the following year. He persevered to score 14 goals in 41 matches for Vendsyssel before he transferred to Swedish Allsvenskan side IK Sirius, where he netted 10 goals in 16 matches during the 2023-24 season prior to playing in Egypt.

A Danish Youth International at the Under-17 through U-20 levels, Abou Ali was granted a one-time federation switch by FIFA in March 2024 to represent Palestine. He made his senior debut on June 6, 2024 in a World Cup Qualifier against Lebanon and scored his first senior goal on Sept. 10 against Jordan. To date, Abou Ali has four goals in 10 appearances for the Palestinian National Team.

TRANSACTION: Acquired via transfer from Egyptian Premier League side Al Ahly Sporting Club on July 26, 2025. He will be added to the Crew roster as a Designated Player upon receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate. The contract runs through the 2027 season with a Club option for 2028.

Name: Wessam Abou Ali

Position: Forward

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 172 lbs.

Born: Jan. 4, 1999, in Aalborg, Denmark

Acquired: Via transfer from Al Ahly Sporting Club

Previous Experience: AaB (2018-20), Vendsyssel (2019-20, 2021-23), Silkeborg (2020-21), IK Sirius (2023-24), Al Ahly (2024-25).







Major League Soccer Stories from July 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.