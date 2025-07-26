Clip Notes: Charlotte FC Win Four Straight for First Time in Club History

Win your home games. That's all it can take in this league to push you into a playoff position. Charlotte FC's back half of the season is full of them, and they have already ripped off four straight victories to start the second half of the season after taking down Toronto FC 2-0.

Charlotte FC started this one of the front foot, hitting the crossbar twice in the first 20 minutes. But the first half ended with not much in it from either side. No clear dangerous chances.

The second half started the same way. Dean Smith was ready to make two subs around the 60th minute to bring on some more attacking prowess. But finally in the 60th, the deadlock was broken as Brandt Bronico popped a composed cross to a wide-open Idan Toklomati, who headed it home-his sixth goal of the season.

Dean Smith then decided to hold on to those subs as the starting XI started to click. Kerwin Vargas would add the second of the night in the 65th minute. Putting the final stamp on this one. It was a goal fitting of the night as Wilfried Zaha played Vargas in on goal with really only the keeper to beat, and he powered it home. Backflip on backflip bobblehead night. Perfection.

From there, Toronto FC had to battle a few more clear chances from Charlotte. Sean Johnson stood on his head a couple of times to keep this one 2-0. The other way, Toronto failed to put up any real threats, ending the night with just .8 xG.

It's a solid performance from Charlotte FC, but they will be left wanting a bit more quality from the entire side. A good place to be when you still put in a 2-goal victory for your fourth straight.

Charlotte now sits 7th in the Eastern Conference as they head into the Leagues Cup break. They start their run for the Cup on Thursday against FC Juarez.

