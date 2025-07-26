Houston Dynamo FC's Match Versus the LA Galaxy Rescheduled for Saturday, September 6, at Shell Energy Stadium

July 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC announced today that the postponed match versus the LA Galaxy has been rescheduled for Saturday, Sept. 6, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT at Shell Energy Stadium. The match will also be available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Originally scheduled for Friday, July 25, the match was postponed due to pitch conditions and resulting player safety concerns created by inclement weather in the Houston area.

Fans who had a ticket to Friday night's postponed match will automatically receive an updated ticket in their SeatGeek account in the coming days.

Additionally, fans who scanned into the match can claim an additional ticket to any remaining 2025 home MLS regular season match. Additional details on that process will be made available soon.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.