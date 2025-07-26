Inter Miami CF Secures Point at Home against FC Cincinnati

July 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)









Inter Miami CF (12W-4L-6D, 42 points) secured a point at home tonight in a hard fought goalless draw against FC Cincinnati. Goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo had a standout performance enroute to securing a clean sheet, recording three saves on the night at Chase Stadium.

Lineup Notes

Inter Miami took the pitch with Ríos Novo in goal; Marcelo Weigandt, Tomás Avilés, Gonzalo Luján, and Benjamin Cremaschi made up the back four; Federico Redondo and Sergio Busquets started in midfield, being flanked by Tadeo Allende and Telasco Segovia; Fafa Picault and Luis Suárez led the team in attack.

Notably, left-back Cesar Abadia-Reda featured in the matchday squad after being signed on a short-term agreement from the Club's MLS NEXT Pro team Inter Miami CF II.

Match Action

Inter Miami goalkeeper Ríos Novo had an early key intervention between the sticks, pulling off a great save in the third minute of action to deny a shot from Cincinnati's Gerardo Valenzuela from the top of the box.

The hosts came closest to finding the opener in the first half through attempts from Picault and Weigandt in the 10th and 32nd minutes respectively. Picault forced a save with a thumping header inside the box following a clinical cross from Busquets, while a powerful right-footed hit from Weigandt from a tight angle was also met by a save from Cincinnati's keeper.

The second 45 minutes opened in similar fashion with Ríos Novo once again rising to the occasion and saving another shot from Valenzuela.

Shortly after in the 68th minute, Luján showed quick reflexes for a pivotal goal line clearance to keep the visitors scoreless.

In the dying moments of stoppage time, in the 98th minute, a dangerous delivery from second-half substitute Bright missed the final connection inside the box and was cleared by Cincinnati's backline.

The 0-0 scoreline held through the final whistle for Inter Miami to claim a point at home tonight.

Rodrigo De Paul Unveiled at Chase Stadium

After the highly anticipated announcement of his signing, Inter Miami's newest addition, world-class Argentine international midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, was unveiled to the Club's passionate fans at Chase Stadium.

As warm-ups concluded tonight, fans witnessed a special presentation to introduce the World Cup winner and back-to-back Copa America champion to his new family and home in South Florida.

Post-Match Reaction

"We played really well for about an hour. We had five or six very, very clear scoring chances. We had been scoring a lot of goals, and clearly, one of our top scorers was missing, and sometimes that's noticeable. But beyond that, I think the performance was very good, with plenty of things to improve, of course," said head coach Javier Mascherano.

Next Match

Next, Inter Miami will return home to South Florida to host FC Cincinnati at Chase Stadium next Saturday, July 26 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Secure your tickets HERE!

Stats

Possession:

MIA - 53.7%

CIN - 46.3%

Shots:

MIA - 13

CIN - 8

Saves:

MIA - 3

CIN - 3

Corners:

MIA - 5

CIN - 2

Fouls:

MIA - 14

CIN - 4







