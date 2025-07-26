New York Red Bulls Add NYRB II Midfielder Rafael Mosquera to Short-Term Agreement Ahead of Match against Chicago Fire

HARRISON, N.J. - The New York Red Bulls have added NYRB II midfielder Rafael Mosquera to a short-term agreement ahead of their MLS regular season match against Chicago Fire FC, the club announced today.

Mosquera, 20, is in his third season with Red Bulls II after joining on loan from C.D. Plaza Amador on July 22, 2022. He has made 43 career appearances for NYRB II and has 10 goals and eight assists. This season the midfielder has made 15 appearances scoring six goals and tallying six assists. The Panamanian has six goal contributions in his last five appearances and is coming off a two-assist performance in a 4-2 victory over NYCFC II on July 20. Mosquera has the second-most goals and the second-most goal contributions on Red Bulls II this season

Prior to New York, the midfielder spent two seasons with C.D. Plaza Amador of Liga Panamena de Futbol, making 12 appearances. He scored his first career goal with the club on April 6, 2023, against Portos del Este. The midfielder tallied his first career assist in a 2-0 win over Tauro FC on April 23, 2023. Mosquera made his debut on May 8, 2021, against Alianza FC at 15 years and 349 days old, making him the third-youngest player to debut in club history.

On the international stage, Mosquera made his Panama National Team debut coming in as a second half substitute in an international friendly match against Chile on February 9, 2025.

The Panamanian international has featured for the Panama's Youth National Team on multiple occasions at the U-15, U-20 and U-23 levels. He most recently featured for Panama's U-23 in two friendly matches against Mexico on September 6 and 9, 2025, tallying one goal.

The midfielder represented Panama at the 2024 U-20 CONCACAF Championships where he scored three goals and tallied an assist while he captained the side and led them to the semifinals qualifying them to the FIFA U-20 World Cup for the seventh time in their nation's history. Mosquera scored the first goal in a 2-1 quarterfinal win over Canada in the tournament.

Mosquera will be available for the Red Bulls' MLS regular season match today against Chicago Fire FC. Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET with coverage on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in English and Spanish and New York Red Bulls Radio in English via NewYorkRedBulls.com and the New York Red Bulls app.

