Atlanta United Draws 2-2 vs. Seattle Sounders FC

July 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release









Seattle Sounders FC and Atlanta United in action

(Atlanta United FC) Seattle Sounders FC and Atlanta United in action(Atlanta United FC)

ATLANTA - Atlanta United played to a 2-2 draw against Seattle Sounders FC Saturday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Alexey Miranchuk scored his fourth goal of the season in the 99th minute to split the points while center back Enea Mihaj made his club debut as a substitute in the second half.

Atlanta jumped out to an early lead in the seventh minute. Ronald Hernández lobbed a long ball down the right wing where Miguel Almirón out-ran Seattle's Reed Baker-Whiting and shrugged off a tackle to dribble into the box. Almirón turned and found Latte Lath at the top of the box where he played a give-and-go with Luke Brennan on the left side. Latte Lath received the return pass near the end line and attempted to cut the ball back for Brennan making a run centrally, but his cross deflected off Yeimar and fell into the net for an own-goal to hand Atlanta a 1-0 lead.

Atlanta nearly doubled its lead in the 33rd minute. After a spell of possession in Seattle's half, Pedro Amador sent in a cross from a deep position to the right side of the box where Miranchuk headed it toward goal, but his attempt crept just over the bar for a goal kick.

Brennan had another scoring opportunity in the 41st minute. Tristan Muyumba played the Homegrown winger down the left side where he cut in toward goal and ripped a shot at the near post, but his attempt rattled the upright and ricocheted off goalkeeper Andrew Thomas. The rebound bounced back to Brennan near the penalty spot where he tried to steer a volley on frame, but it was blocked and cleared away.

Brennan found the back of the net two minutes later when a deflected Almirón shot fell to his feet near the penalty spot. He trapped the ball and buried it into the left side of goal, but he was quickly ruled offside.

Seattle equalized in the 54th minute. After a threatening attack from Atlanta, Gomez cleared the ball beyond midfield where Pedro de la Vega latched on to the bouncing ball and dashed toward goal. Derrick Williams found himself in a three-on-one situation and attempted to cut off de la Vega's shot at the last moment, but the Argentine finished at the near post to level the match.

Both sides searched for the game-winner in a back-and-forth affair, but it was Seattle who took the lead in the 95th minute. After a partial clearance from Atlanta, Nouhou delivered a cross from the left side to the edge of the six-yard box where Osaze De Rosario placed a low header under a diving Brad Guzan.

Atlanta continued to push for a late goal and found it through Miranchuk in the 99th minute. Seattle's Nouhou cleared a cross out for a throw on the far side where Almirón quickly played it to Brooks Lennon. He immediately returned it to the Paraguayan who drew a defender out before laying the ball off for Miranchuk at the corner of the box 25 yards from goal. The midfielder took one touch before unleashing a screaming shot into the upper left corner to equalize on the last kick of the game. Almirón earned his sixth assist of the season and it marked his third consecutive match with an assist.

Atlanta United (4-11-9, 21 points) returns to action Wednesday, July 30 for its first Leagues Cup match when it hosts Club Necaxa at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the first match of the League Phase (7:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.

Match Summary

Stats

Shots: 13-8 Atlanta

Shots on target: 2-2

Corner kicks: 4-3 Seattle

Fouls Committed: 13-11 Atlanta

xG: 0.8 - 0.8

Possession: 56- 44 Seattle

Passing accuracy: 88 - 86 Seattle

Scoring

ATL - Yeimar Gomez Andrade (own goal) 7'

SEA - Pedro de la Vega (Yeimar Gomez) 54'

SEA - Osaze De Roasrio (Nouhou) 95'

ATL - Alexey Miranchuk (Miguel Almirón) 99'

Disciplinary

ATL - Stian Gregersen 5'

SEA - Reed Baker-Whiting 72'

ATL - Tristan Muyumba 73'

SEA - Jackson Ragen 88'

Notes:

Alexey Miranchuk scored his fourth goal of the season

Miguel Almirón recorded his sixth assist of the season and his third in three consecutive matches

Enea Mihaj made his club debut as a second half substitute

Alexis Da Silva took over for referee Ramy Touchan in the 79th minute due to injury

Attendance: 40,409

ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP

GK: Brad Guzan

D: Pedro Amador

D: Derrick Williams

D: Stian Gregersen (Enea Mihaj - 66')

D: Ronald Hernández (Brooks Lennon - 90+3')

M: Tristan Muyumba (Will Reilly - 77')

M: Bartosz Slisz

M: Alexey Miranchuk

F: Luke Brennan (Saba Lobjanidze - 77')

F: Miguel Almirón (c)

F: Latte Lath (Jamal Thiaré - 66')

Substitutes not used:

Jayden Hibbert

Luis Abram

Matt Edwards

Cooper Sanchez

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC STARTING LINEUP

GK: Andrew Thomas

D: Alex Roldan

D: Reed Baker-Whiting (Nouhou - 77')

D: Jackson Ragen

D: Yeimar Gomez Andrade

M: Cristian Roldan (c)

M: Jesus Ferreira (Osaze De Rosario - 89')

M: Pedro de le Vega (Ryan Kent - 81')

M: Albert Rusnak (Danny Leyva - 89')

M: Obed Vargas

F: Danny Musovski (Kalani Kossa-Rienzi - 77')

Substitutes not used:

Jacob Castro

Jonathan Bell

Kim Kee-hee

Georgi Minoungou

OFFICIALS

Ramy Touchan (referee), Jeremy Hanson (assistant), Matthew Nelson (assistant), Alexis Da Silva (fourth), Shawn Tehini (VAR), Matthew Seem (AVAR)

Images from this story







Major League Soccer Stories from July 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.