Sounders FC Travels to Face Atlanta United FC on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

July 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC travels to face Atlanta United FC on Saturday, July 26 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (4:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).

The Rave Green come into the fixture following a 3-2 win over the San Jose Earthquakes last Saturday, putting the club in fourth place in the Western Conference with 37 points (10-6-7). Atlanta sits in 13th place in the East with 20 points (4-11-8), most recently falling 3-2 to Charlotte FC at home.

Sounders FC and Atlanta have met six times in the regular season since the Georgia side joined MLS in 2017. Seattle trails the series 1-2-3, with the two teams not meeting since 2023.

Saturday marks the fourth Eastern Conference opponent Sounders FC has faced this year. Seattle drew 2-2 with Charlotte, defeated Nashville SC 3-0 and drew 1-1 with Columbus, with each match being played at home. Following Saturday, the Rave Green travel to Miami and New York City FC later this season to round out their Eastern Conference slate.

Sounders FC midfielder Obed Vargas recently competed in his first MLS All-Star Game this week, helping the MLS team win 3-1 over the Liga MX All-Stars. He also participated in the Skills Challenge, which the MLS also won.

Following Saturday's match, Seattle begins its Leagues Cup 2025 campaign with a matchup against Liga MX side and 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup winner Cruz Azul on Thursday, July 31 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1, UniMás, TUDN, El Rey 1360 AM).

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: Apple TV

Talent (English): Tony Husband & Ross Smith

Talent (Spanish): Alejandro Figueredo & Tony Cherchi

Local Radio (English): 93.3 KJR FM

Talent: Danny Jackson & Brad Evans

Pre-Match, Halftime & Post-Match: Jackson Felts, Pete Fewing & Lamar Neagle

Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM

Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela







