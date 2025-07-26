LA Galaxy Match against Houston Dynamo FC at Shell Energy Stadium Rescheduled for Saturday, September 6

July 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







HOUSTON - Major League Soccer today announced that the LA Galaxy's 2025 MLS Regular Season road match against Houston Dynamo FC, originally slated to take place on Friday, July 25, has been rescheduled to Saturday, Sept. 6 at 5:30 p.m. PT (MLS Season Pass).







