LA Galaxy Match against Houston Dynamo FC at Shell Energy Stadium Rescheduled for Saturday, September 6
July 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
HOUSTON - Major League Soccer today announced that the LA Galaxy's 2025 MLS Regular Season road match against Houston Dynamo FC, originally slated to take place on Friday, July 25, has been rescheduled to Saturday, Sept. 6 at 5:30 p.m. PT (MLS Season Pass).
Check out the LA Galaxy Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from July 26, 2025
- Minnesota United Signs Forward Luke Hille to Short-Term Agreement - Minnesota United FC
- Inter Miami CF Signs Left Back Cesar Abadia-Reda on Short-Term Agreement from Inter Miami CF II - Inter Miami CF
- Sounders FC Travels to Face Atlanta United FC on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Seattle Sounders FC
- Houston Dynamo FC's Match Versus the LA Galaxy Rescheduled for Saturday, September 6, at Shell Energy Stadium - Houston Dynamo FC
- LA Galaxy Match against Houston Dynamo FC at Shell Energy Stadium Rescheduled for Saturday, September 6 - LA Galaxy
- New York Red Bulls Add NYRB II Midfielder Rafael Mosquera to Short-Term Agreement Ahead of Match against Chicago Fire - New York Red Bulls
- Columbus Crew Acquire Forward Wessam Abou Ali as a Designated Player - Columbus Crew SC
- San Diego FC Defeats Nashville SC 1-0 at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego FC
- LAFC Suffers 1-0 Loss to the Portland Timbers at BMO Stadium - Los Angeles FC
- Timbers Fight to 1-0 Shutout Road Win at LAFC - Portland Timbers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent LA Galaxy Stories
- LA Galaxy Match against Houston Dynamo FC at Shell Energy Stadium Rescheduled for Saturday, September 6
- LA Galaxy Match Against Houston Dynamo FC at Shell Energy Stadium Postponed Due to Inclement Weather
- LA Galaxy Travel to Face Houston Dynamo FC at Shell Energy Stadium Tomorrow, Friday, July 25
- Three LA Galaxy Academy Products Called up for 2025 Concacaf U-15 Boys' Championship
- LA Galaxy to Host Toluca in 2025 Michelob ULTRA Campeones Cup on October 1