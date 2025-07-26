Sounders FC Earns Road Point in 2-2 Draw at Atlanta United

July 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC and Atlanta United in action

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - Sounders FC (10-6-8, 38 points) played to a 2-2 road draw on Saturday evening against Atlanta United (4-11-9, 21 points) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. After going down 1-0 in the first half via an own goal, Pedro de la Vega scored the second-half equalizer ahead of a stoppage-time strike from Osaze De Rosario, his first career MLS goal. Moments after Seattle's go-ahead tally, Atlanta United forward Alexey Miranchuk bagged an equalizer for the home side, splitting the points between the two teams. Today's result keeps Sounders FC in fourth position in the Western Conference (at the time of writing).

Brian Schmetzer's side now begins its Leagues Cup 2025 campaign with a matchup against Liga MX side and 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup winner Cruz Azul on Thursday, July 31 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1, UniMás, TUDN, El Rey 1360 AM).

MATCH NOTES

At the time of writing, Sounders FC remains in fourth position in the Western Conference with 38 points (10-6-8) following today's draw. The Rave Green are currently three points behind third-place Minnesota United and four points behind second-place Vancouver.

Seattle is now 1-2-4 all-time against Atlanta in MLS regular-season play. Tonight marked the first matchup between the two sides since 2023. Sounders FC has yet to claim a full three points in Georgia.

Pedro de la Vega's goal in the 54th minute marked his second consecutive match with a strike, giving him six tallies on the season in all competitions and three in MLS play.

Forward Osaze De Rosario recorded his first career MLS goal in dramatic fashion on Saturday, giving his club the go-ahead strike in the 95th minute of play. The 24-year-old signed for Seattle's First Team on May 9 from Tacoma Defiance, making his first MLS start on May 14 at LAFC.

Coming at 94 minutes and 26 seconds, De Rosario's goal was the seventh-latest recorded strike in Sounders FC history. Atlanta's Alexey Miranchuk scored the second-latest goal allowed in Sounders FC, recording tonight's equalizer at 98 minutes and 45 seconds.

Ryan Kent and Nouhou were credited with assists on De Rosario's goal, their fourth and second of the 2025 regular season, respectively.

Cristian Roldan made his 299th career appearance in MLS regular-season play for the Rave Green. In his next match, he will become the second player - and first field player - in club history to reach 300 career MLS appearances.

Head Coach Brian Schmetzer made three changes to his starting XI from last Saturday's match vs. San Jose, with Danny Musovski, Jackson Ragen and Alex Roldan replacing Jordan Morris, Jon Bell and Kalani Kossa-Rienzi.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 2 - Atlanta United FC 2

Saturday, July 26, 2025

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Referee: Ramy Touchan

Assistants: Jeremy Hanson, Matthew Nelson

Fourth Official: Alexis Da Silva

VAR: Shawn Tehini

Attendance: 40,409

Weather: 88 degrees and mostly sunny

SCORING SUMMARY

ATL - Own Goal (Yeimar Gómez Andrade) 7'

SEA - Pedro de la Vega 54'

SEA - Osaze De Rosario (Nouhou, Ryan Kent) 90'+5'

ATL - Alexey Miranchuk 90'+9'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ATL - Stian Gregersen (caution) 5'

SEA - Reed Baker-Whiting (caution) 72'

ATL - Tristan Muyumba (caution) 73'

SEA - Jackson Ragen (caution) 88'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC - Andrew Thomas; Alex Roldan, Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Jackson Ragen, Reed Baker-Whiting (Nouhou 78'); Obed Vargas, Cristian Roldan - Captain; Jesús Ferreira (Osaze De Rosario 89'), Albert Rusnák (Danny Leyva 89'), Pedro de la Vega (Ryan Kent 81'); Danny Musovski (Kalani Kossa-Rienzi 77')

Substitutes not used: Jacob Castro, Jon Bell, Kim Kee-hee, Georgi Minoungou

Total shots: 8

Shots on goal: 2

Fouls: 11

Offside: 0

Corner-Kicks: 4

Saves: 1

Atlanta United FC - Brad Guzan; Pedro Amador, Derrick Williams, Stian Gregersen (Enea Mihaj 66'), Ronald Hernández, Luke Brennan (Saba Lobjanidze 78'); Miguel Almirón, Tristan Muyumba (Will Reilly 78'), Bartosz Slisz, Alexey Miranchuk; Emmanuel Latte Lath (Jamal Thiaré 66')

Substitutes not used: Brooks Lennon, Luis Abram, Cooper Sanchez, Jayden Hibbert, Matthew Edwards

Total shots: 13

Shots on goal: 2

Fouls: 13

Offside: 2

Corner-kicks: 3

Saves: 0

- SOUNDERS FC -

