Timbers Fight to 1-0 Shutout Road Win at LAFC

July 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







LOS ANGELES - The Portland Timbers fought to a 1-0 shutout road win against LAFC at BMO Stadium on Friday night. Cristhian Paredes scored the lone goal of the match in the 45th minute, heading an Ian Smith corner kick into the back of the LAFC net to take the lead into halftime. The Timbers kept the hosts scoreless in the second half as Maxime Crépeau made two crucial saves to secure Portland's fourth road win and sixth shutout of the season. The Timbers (10-7-7, 37 pts) currently sit in fifth place in the Western Conference.

Road Warriors

Portland recorded a sixth road result on the season and fourth win away from home with tonight's 1-0 win at LAFC to improve their visiting record to 4-5-2 in 2025. It marks Portland's first shutout road win since March 22 (at Colorado 3-0) and sixth shutout overall in 2025. Notably, four wins on the road are the most by the club since the 2021 season and tonight's victory is the first at LAFC since September 29, 2021.

Paredes vs LAFC

With tonight's 45th minute strike, Cristhian Paredes registered his first goal of 2025, and first since September 20, 2023. Notably, the Paraguayan has registered four goals in 15 appearances against LAFC, tying him with Felipe Mora for most goals against the Black and Gold among current Timbers. Paredes' first goal of the season helped Portland snap a five-game winless road streak.

Goal-Scoring Plays

POR - Cristhian Paredes (Ian Smith), 45th minute: Cristhian Paredes rose above the defense on an in-swinging corner kick from Ian Smith and tucked the ball into the far upper corner of the goal with a strong header.

Notes

The Timbers (10-7-7, 37pts) are back in fifth place in the Western Conference.

Portland recorded its 10th win of the season in tonight's road victory.

The Timbers snapped a five-game winless road streak.

Portland registered their fourth away win of 2025.

Additionally, the win is their sixth result away from home (4-5-2).

The 1-0 win over LAFC marks the first shutout road win since March 22 (at Colorado 3-0).

Notably, four wins on the road are the most by the club since the 2021 season.

Additionally, the victory is the first at LAFC since September 29, 2021.

Cristhian Paredes scored his first goal of the season.

Paredes' 45th minute strike was his first goal since Sept. 20, 2023.

Notably, it marked Paredes' fourth goal in 15 appearances against LAFC and ties Felipe Mora for most goals against the Black and Gold among current Timbers.

Ian Smith registered the first assist of his MLS career.

Next Game

The Timbers return home to host a pair of Leagues Cup 2025 Phase One matches at Providence Park starting against Liga MX's Atlético de San Luis on Wednesday, July 30. Kickoff for the match is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. (Pacific) on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish with local radio broadcasts on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).

Portland Timbers (10-7-7, 37pts) vs. LAFC (10-6-6, 36pts)

July 25, 2025 - BMO Stadium (Los Angeles, Calif.)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Portland Timbers 1 0 1

LAFC 0 0 0

Scoring Summary:

POR: Paredes (Smith), 45

Misconduct Summary:

POR: Paredes (caution), 65

LAFC: Tafari (caution), 70

Lineups:

POR: GK Crépeau, D Mosquera (E. Miller, 88), D Surman, D K. Miller, D Fory, D Smith, M Paredes (Chara, 74), M Ayala, F Moreno (Lassiter, 74), F Mora Š (Kelsy, 74), F Da Costa (Fernandez, 85)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Pantemis, D McGraw, M Ortiz, F Guerra

TOTAL SHOTS: 8 (Paredes and Da Costa, 2); SHOTS ON GOAL: 4 (four players tied, 1); FOULS: 10 (Paredes, 3); OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 2

LAFC: GK Lloris Š, D Hollingshead, D Smolyakov (Yeboah, 90), D Nielsen, D Tafari, D Jesus (Martinez, 74), M Delgado, M Tillman (Amaya, 90), M Dilrosun, M Bouanga, F Ordaz (Ebobisse, 74)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Ochoa, D Diaz, D Santiago, M Saldana, M Holm,

TOTAL SHOTS: 12 (four players tied, 2); SHOTS ON GOAL: 2 (Ordaz and Smolyakov, 1); FOULS: 6 (six players tied, 1); OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 3

Referee: Armando Villarreal

Assistant Referees: Cameron Blanchard, Meghan Mullen

Fourth Official: Abdou Ndiaye

VAR: Michael Radchuk

Attendance: 22,103

-- visit www.timbers.com --







Major League Soccer Stories from July 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.