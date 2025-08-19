Finn Surman Called up to New Zealand Men's National Team for September FIFA International Window

Published on August 19, 2025

PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Timbers defender Finn Surman has been called into the New Zealand Men's National Team for the FIFA international period in September, New Zealand Football announced.

The All Whites will play a pair of international friendly matches against Australia, playing the first match at GIO Stadium in Canberra, Australia on September 5 and the second at Go Media Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand on September 9.

Surman, 21, has tallied one goal in nine appearances for the New Zealand Men's National Team since making his senior debut in a friendly match against Greece on Nov. 17, 2023. Most recently, Surman played two full 90-minute matches for the All Whites in the Canadian Shield Tournament, where they defeated Côte d'Ivoire 1-0 on June 7 before losing 2-1 to Ukraine on June 9.

The Christchurch, New Zealand, native joined Portland in July 2024 and has started in all 25 of his appearances for the Timbers.

WHAT WHEN WHO WHERE

New Zealand vs. Australia

(International Friendly) September 5

2:45 a.m. (PST) Finn Surman (New Zealand) GIO Stadium - Canberra, Australia

New Zealand vs. Australia

(International Friendly) September 9

12 a.m. (PST) Finn Surman (New Zealand) Go Media Stadium - Auckland, New Zealand







