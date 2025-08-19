Finn Surman Called up to New Zealand Men's National Team for September FIFA International Window
Published on August 19, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Timbers defender Finn Surman has been called into the New Zealand Men's National Team for the FIFA international period in September, New Zealand Football announced.
The All Whites will play a pair of international friendly matches against Australia, playing the first match at GIO Stadium in Canberra, Australia on September 5 and the second at Go Media Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand on September 9.
Surman, 21, has tallied one goal in nine appearances for the New Zealand Men's National Team since making his senior debut in a friendly match against Greece on Nov. 17, 2023. Most recently, Surman played two full 90-minute matches for the All Whites in the Canadian Shield Tournament, where they defeated Côte d'Ivoire 1-0 on June 7 before losing 2-1 to Ukraine on June 9.
The Christchurch, New Zealand, native joined Portland in July 2024 and has started in all 25 of his appearances for the Timbers.
WHAT WHEN WHO WHERE
New Zealand vs. Australia
(International Friendly) September 5
2:45 a.m. (PST) Finn Surman (New Zealand) GIO Stadium - Canberra, Australia
New Zealand vs. Australia
(International Friendly) September 9
12 a.m. (PST) Finn Surman (New Zealand) Go Media Stadium - Auckland, New Zealand
Major League Soccer Stories from August 19, 2025
- San Diego FC Launches "First Match on Us" - San Diego FC
- Inter Miami CF Hosts Tigres in Leagues Cup Quarterfinals - Inter Miami CF
- Finn Surman Called up to New Zealand Men's National Team for September FIFA International Window - Portland Timbers
- Third Annual Free Community Health Fair for Renton School District Families Serves Nearly 300 Students - Seattle Sounders FC
- Chicago Fire FC Acquires 2025 International Roster Slot from St. Louis CITY SC - Chicago Fire FC
- Whitecaps FC BMO Academy Product Liam Mackenzie Signed to MLS Contract - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Charlotte FC Defender Souleyman Doumbia Departs Club - Charlotte FC
- Earthquakes to Host 11th Annual Wine & Dine on September 16 at la Rinconada Country Club - San Jose Earthquakes
- Jamie Henderson Departs Club to Join Union Omaha as Sporting Director - Atlanta United FC
- Charlotte FC Waives Goalkeeper George Marks - Charlotte FC
- Timbers Sign Paraguayan International Midfielder Matías Rojas - Portland Timbers
- Houston Dynamo FC Announce Kids Night Celebration at Shell Energy Stadium - Houston Dynamo FC
- Philadelphia Union Sign Defender Jakob Glesnes to New Contract - Philadelphia Union
- Inter Miami CF Celebrates Inclusivity with Special Olympics and Unified Night - Inter Miami CF
- FC Cincinnati Acquire Ghanaian Midfielder Samuel Gidi as U22 Initiative Player - FC Cincinnati
- Inter Miami CF Acquires $750,000 in General Allocation Money for Goalkeeper Drake Callender - Inter Miami CF
- Charlotte FC Acquires Drake Callender from Inter Miami CF - Charlotte FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Timbers Stories
- Finn Surman Called up to New Zealand Men's National Team for September FIFA International Window
- Timbers Sign Paraguayan International Midfielder Matías Rojas
- Timbers Drop 3-2 Result Against FC Cincinnati at Providence Park
- Timbers acquire 2025 international Roster Slot From san Diego FC
- Timbers Sign Uruguayan International Midfielder Felipe Carballo as Designated Player