Charlotte FC Defender Souleyman Doumbia Departs Club
Published on August 19, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
CHARLOTTE - Charlotte FC announced today the Club has exercised a 2025 buyout on the remainder of Souleyman Doumbia's loan.
"We wish Souleyman nothing but the best in his future endeavors," said General Manager Zoran Krneta. "Souleyman played a key part in our successes when he was on the field this year, but unfortunately injuries kept him off the field and didn't allow him to reach his full potential with us in Charlotte."
Under MLS roster rules a club is allowed, at its own expense, to buy out two players under guaranteed contracts per year and free up the corresponding salary budget space.
Doumbia, 28, arrived on a year-long loan from Standard Liège in March and quickly jumped into the starting 11. The Ivory Coast left back appeared in 11 matches and tallied two assists in 603 minutes. He unfortunately hit the injury list three times, including the most recent one that has put him out of action since July 26.
