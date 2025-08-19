Inter Miami CF Acquires $750,000 in General Allocation Money for Goalkeeper Drake Callender

Published on August 19, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF announced today that it has acquired $400,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $350,000 in 2026 GAM for goalkeeper Drake Callender in a trade with Charlotte FC. Inter Miami could also receive $75,000 in conditional GAM, and will retain a sell-on percentage in the event of a future permanent trade or transfer of the goalkeeper.

The 27-year-old Sacramento, Calif. native initially joined Inter Miami in December 2019 ahead of its inaugural season after the Club acquired his Homegrown Player Rights from the San Jose Earthquakes. Following two seasons in the Club's development pathway with Inter Miami CF II, he went on to make the First Team starting goalkeeper position his own in 2022. He proceeded to rack up 118 appearances across all competitions, 96 in MLS play, notably making history by becoming one of the first two players to reach the 100 appearances mark for the Club; he departs as the player with the most appearances for the team to date.

Callender was an important player as Inter Miami secured its first two official titles in the Club's history: the inaugural Leagues Cup in 2023, in which he also claimed Man of the Match honors in the final and won the tournament's Best Goalkeeper award, and the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield with a record-breaking 74 points in the regular season.

Inter Miami would like to thank Callender for his contributions throughout his tenure at the Club, and wishes him well in his future.







