Chicago Fire FC Acquires 2025 International Roster Slot from St. Louis CITY SC
Published on August 19, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Chicago Fire FC News Release
CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced that the Club has acquired a 2025 International Roster Slot from St. Louis CITY SC. In exchange, Chicago traded $150,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) to St. Louis.
Transaction: Chicago Fire FC acquires 2025 International Roster Slot from St. Louis CITY SC in exchange for $150,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM).
