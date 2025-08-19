Houston Dynamo FC Announce Kids Night Celebration at Shell Energy Stadium

August 19, 2025

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC is rolling out the orange carpet for the next generation of fans this Saturday, Aug. 23, when the Club hosts the San Jose Earthquakes at 7:30 p.m. CT inside Shell Energy Stadium for Kids Night.

This family-focused match is packed with experiences designed to make kids the stars of the show-and right now, fans can purchase tickets with all ticketing fees waived.

Highlights of Kids Night include:

Houston Mascot Takeover: Beloved mascots Orbit from the Astros, Clutch from the Rockets, Toro from the Texans, Scratch from the SaberCats, and Orion from the Sugar Land Space Cowboys will join the Dynamo's own Diesel the Fox on the stadium concourse for meet-and-greets and photos.

Bubble Zone Fun: Beginning at 5:30 p.m. CT, a giant bubble zone on the North Plaza will keep kids entertained before kickoff with a dazzling, larger-than-life bubble experience.

Sweet Treats: The first 150 kids who show their match ticket at the North Plaza will receive a free Popston Popsicle to beat the heat.

Parade of Champions: After the final whistle, every kid under 12 in attendance will have the chance to circle the pitch in a post-match Parade of Champions-an unforgettable opportunity to experience Shell Energy Stadium from the perspective of their favorite players.







