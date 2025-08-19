Charlotte FC Waives Goalkeeper George Marks
Published on August 19, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
CHARLOTTE - Charlotte FC announced today the Club waived goalkeeper George Marks.
"George has been an integral member of our Club since he arrived in 2022, both on the field and in the community," said General Manager Zoran Krneta. "We wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavors."
Marks, 25, was a third-round selection in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft, coming out of Clemson University. He earned a contract with CLTFC following an impressive preseason ahead of the Club's inaugural season in 2022.
Marks made his professional debut in Charlotte's run in the U.S. Open Cup against Greenville Triumph SC on April 20. He later made his MLS debut against CF Montréal on June 25.
Marks tallied 10 matches for the senior team and nine matches for Crown Legacy during his tenure with the Club.
TRANSACTION: Charlotte FC waives goalkeeper George Marks
Major League Soccer Stories from August 19, 2025
- Earthquakes to Host 11th Annual Wine & Dine on September 16 at la Rinconada Country Club - San Jose Earthquakes
- Jamie Henderson Departs Club to Join Union Omaha as Sporting Director - Atlanta United FC
- Charlotte FC Waives Goalkeeper George Marks - Charlotte FC
- Timbers Sign Paraguayan International Midfielder Matías Rojas - Portland Timbers
- Houston Dynamo FC Announce Kids Night Celebration at Shell Energy Stadium - Houston Dynamo FC
- Philadelphia Union Sign Defender Jakob Glesnes to New Contract - Philadelphia Union
- Inter Miami CF Celebrates Inclusivity with Special Olympics and Unified Night - Inter Miami CF
- FC Cincinnati Acquire Ghanaian Midfielder Samuel Gidi as U22 Initiative Player - FC Cincinnati
- Inter Miami CF Acquires $750,000 in General Allocation Money for Goalkeeper Drake Callender - Inter Miami CF
- Charlotte FC Acquires Drake Callender from Inter Miami CF - Charlotte FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte FC Stories
- Charlotte FC Waives Goalkeeper George Marks
- Charlotte FC Acquires Drake Callender from Inter Miami CF
- Charlotte FC Defender Tim Ream and Goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina Named to MLS Team of the Matchday
- CLTFC win sixth straight league match; third straight clean sheet in all competitions
- Clip Notes: The Crown Knicks RSL to Extend Win Streak to Six