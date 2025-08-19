Charlotte FC Waives Goalkeeper George Marks

CHARLOTTE - Charlotte FC announced today the Club waived goalkeeper George Marks.

"George has been an integral member of our Club since he arrived in 2022, both on the field and in the community," said General Manager Zoran Krneta. "We wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavors."

Marks, 25, was a third-round selection in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft, coming out of Clemson University. He earned a contract with CLTFC following an impressive preseason ahead of the Club's inaugural season in 2022.

Marks made his professional debut in Charlotte's run in the U.S. Open Cup against Greenville Triumph SC on April 20. He later made his MLS debut against CF Montréal on June 25.

Marks tallied 10 matches for the senior team and nine matches for Crown Legacy during his tenure with the Club.

