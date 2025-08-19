Earthquakes to Host 11th Annual Wine & Dine on September 16 at la Rinconada Country Club

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes are excited to announce that the club will host its 11th annual Wine & Dine with the Earthquakes event on Tuesday, Sept. 16, from 6-9 p.m. PT at La Rinconada Country Club in Los Gatos.

All proceeds will benefit the Quakes Foundation, building significant momentum as it scales programs and partnerships to meet rising community needs. Highlights of current and recent initiatives include:

Quakes Community Coaching Course - Expanded from 12 participants in 2022 to 40 this year, many of whom are now giving back in their own neighborhoods through Foundation-supported programs.

Pledge 74 Food Distribution - A commitment to distribute 51,000 meals in partnership with The PG&E Foundation.

Saturday Night Lights presented by CalHOPE - Launched with a successful 10-week pilot in San Jose, the program kept youth safe, boosted school attendance, and built stronger trust between families and law enforcement.

Grow the Game Clinics - Youth-focused events reaching over 500 participants so far in San Jose, Gilroy, and Watsonville, East Palo Alto, and Salinas (July 26) with an upcoming event coming up in Merced (TBD).

Soccer-in-a-Cart - A new program providing $1,000 worth of gear to grassroots leaders to help bring soccer into micro-communities without financial burden.

The event will feature tastings from Northern California's renowned wine country, courtesy of Joseph George Wines. Attendees will have the option to bid on experiences, signed memorabilia, custom Quakes player wine bottles and once-in-a-lifetime outings with players.

"We're incredibly excited for this year's Wine & Dine event," said Earthquakes VP of Community Relations Robert Davis. "The strong interest we've seen already around the event I think reflects not only the momentum from last year's event but also the energy behind the Foundation's work overall. From launching our new Saturday Night Lights program and expanding our Community Coaching Course to 40 participants, to rolling out the Soccer in a Cart initiative and organizing a road trip for our Unified team against our rivals in LA, and more, we're proud of the growth we've achieved so far this year. As we approach the World Cup, we're eager to share our progress and build even more impact in the community through the power of soccer."

Individual tickets are on sale now for $300, with tables also available for $3,000. Each table comes with the option to select the Earthquakes player that dines at the table, subject to availability on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests must be 21 years or older to attend.

To purchase a table or individual tickets, please click here. All questions about the event can be directed to the Earthquakes' community relations staff at communityrelations@sjearthquakes.com.







