Timbers Sign Paraguayan International Midfielder Matías Rojas

Published on August 19, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers have signed Paraguayan international midfielder Matías Rojas for the remainder of the 2025 season, the club announced today. Rojas will occupy an international slot on the roster, pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

"We are pleased with the addition of Matías Rojas to our roster at this stage of the season. He provides us with another quality option, and his level of experience both outside and within MLS speaks for itself," Timbers General Manager Ned Grabavoy shared. "We believe Matías can raise the overall level of the team, and he has shown the ability to provide special moments. These attributes will be leaned on as we strive to finish the season as strong as possible."

Rojas, 29, joins Portland with over 200 professional appearances, racking up 47 goals and 22 assists across his career, including in MLS and for top clubs in Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay. The Paraguayan midfielder has appeared in 24 Copa Libertadores matches and 12 Copa Sudamericana matches, tallying five goal contributions (4G, 1A) in the prestigious international tournaments. Rojas most recently appeared for Argentinian top-flight side Club Atlético River Plate, who he scored one goal for in eight appearances across all competitions in 2025. Notably, Rojas scored the game-tying goal for River Plate in his debut match against Club Atlêtico Platense on January 26.

Last year, Rojas spent the 2024 season with MLS side Inter Miami CF, where he registered nine goals and three assists in 20 appearances across all competitions. The attacking midfielder notched two braces for Miami, scoring twice in his home debut against New York Red Bulls on May 5 and again in Leagues Cup against Toronto FC on August 9. Rojas earned MLS Team of the Matchday honors twice and Goal of the Matchday honors twice while with the Herons. Prior to joining Miami, Rojas competed for Brazilian top-flight side Sport Club Corinthians Paulista, appearing in 30 matches and logging three assists in the 2023-24 campaign.

"Matías is a player we've been watching closely over the last 12 months and are thrilled to welcome into the team. The amount of experience he brings from some of the world's top clubs and competitions is invaluable," said Timbers Head Coach Phil Neville. "Technically and tactically, he's a top-quality player with excellent ability on the ball. We expect him to raise the standard and be a massive addition to our playoff push."

A native of Asunción, Paraguay, Rojas made his professional debut for Club Cerro Porteño in 2014. He went on to make 31 appearances for the Primera División side from 2014-2016 and helped them claim the league's title in 2015. While on loan from Cerro Porteño, Rojas had stints with Argentinian sides Club Atlético Lanús (2017-18) and Defensa y Justicia (2018-19), recording 11 goals and four assists in 45 appearances across all competitions for both teams. Rojas was then permanently transferred to Racing Club de Avellaneda in 2019, where he amassed 126 appearances for the top-flight Argentinian side over four years. During his tenure with Racing Club, he registered 39 goal contributions (25G, 13A) and helped the team win Trofeo de Campeones de la Liga Profesional titles in 2019 and 2022.

Internationally, Rojas has earned 21 caps for the Paraguayan National Team, making his debut for La Albirroja in a friendly match against Peru on March 23, 2019. He has delivered one goal and two assists across all competitions for Paraguay and has notably appeared in seven World Cup Qualifying matches for his home country.

Transaction: Portland Timbers sign Paraguayan international midfielder Matías Rojas for the remainder of the 2025 season.

Matías Rojas

Full name: Matías Rojas

Pronunciation: mah-TEE-ahs ROH-hahs

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-11

Date of Birth: November 3, 1995

Age: 29

Birthplace: Asunción, Paraguay

Citizenship: Paraguay

Last Club: Club Atlético River Plate







Major League Soccer Stories from August 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.