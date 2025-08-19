Third Annual Free Community Health Fair for Renton School District Families Serves Nearly 300 Students

RENTON, WASH. - Media resources are now available following Providence Swedish, Sounders FC and RAVE Foundation Community Assist: Renton School District Health Fair, the organizations' third annual free community health fair for Renton School District families. This year's event took place on August 14 from 3:30-9:00 p.m. PT at the Providence Swedish Performance Center & Clubhouse - the Rave Green's state-of-the-art training facility in Renton - and offered middle and high school students within the Renton School District access to free sports physicals administered by Providence Swedish physicians, along with immunizations provided by community partner HealthPoint.

Media resources from the event are available now, including still imagery and a recap video featuring event b-roll and soundbytes from Sounders FC players Andrew Thomas, Alex Roldan and Jon Bell, as well as event stakeholders including Providence Swedish Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation specialist and Sounders FC Head Team Physician Troy T. Henning, D.O., Providence's Well Being Trust Chief Operating Officer Roger Dowdy, Renton School District Superintendent Dr. Damien Pattenaude, Sounders FC Chief Revenue Officer Courtney Carter, among others.

"The Renton School District partnership with Providence and Sounders FC goes from strength to strength," said Shannon Harvey, Renton School District Deputy Superintendent of Schools. "This year's community health fair has been a success and helped us live up to our core values of Service, Excellence, and Equity, providing Renton families with free access to sports physicals, immunizations and other valuable resources. The commitment and work shown by Providence and Sounders leadership is making a difference in our community and with our students."

Nearly 300 students and families participated, where they received free physicals and health services ahead of the school year, toured the team facility, explored the robust health fair featuring a variety of community partners and even met and received autographs from Sounders FC players Andrew Thomas, Alex Roldan and Jon Bell. Beyond healthcare, the event offered the chance to come out to the club's home, where students and their families took part in a robust health fair, facility tours and family-friendly activities.

"In Washington state, sports physicals are required to participate in school-sponsored sports. They include assessing personal and family history of heart disease, physical injuries or limitations, as well as social and emotional development or challenges. The screening tool we use is designed to help keep athletes safe and identify any who might need more medical evaluation or assistance before participation," said Troy T. Henning, D.O., Providence Swedish Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation specialist and Sounders FC Head Team Physician. "Sports physicals are important for all ages and levels of athletes. They're an essential screening tool for identifying medical problems that might make playing sports riskier. Thankfully, the vast majority of athletes don't need further evaluation and are cleared to participate without restrictions."

At the health fair portion of the event, adults and students had the opportunity to learn from groups that include Providence's community partners HealthPoint, Providence's mental health and wellness program Work2BeWell, Hazel Health - an organization that works with schools and families to provide physical and mental health services - as well as Providence Swedish Sports Medicine specialists and Renton School District Community Partners.

"We are honored to host the Renton School District Health Fair, alongside our incredible partners at Providence and RSD for the third year in a row," said Courtney Carter, Sounders FC Chief Revenue Officer. "Our shared goal is simple but powerful - removing barriers so students can access the free sports physicals they need to be ready for the upcoming season. By opening our Providence Swedish Performance Center & Clubhouse for this event, we're not only preparing young athletes to play, but we're also supporting their whole health - physical, mental and emotional. Sports have the power to inspire, connect and build confidence, and making that opportunity accessible to every child is core to the missions of the Sounders, RAVE Foundation and Providence. We're deeply grateful to our players Alex Roldan, Jon Bell, Andrew Thomas and the many volunteers from Renton School District and Providence who bring this event to life."

Though this partnership, Providence Swedish, Sounders FC and RAVE help create healthier communities through empowering youth, health education and physical activity, as well as access to physical and mental health resources.







