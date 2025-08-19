Whitecaps FC BMO Academy Product Liam Mackenzie Signed to MLS Contract

Published on August 19, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC announced on Tuesday that the club has signed Whitecaps FC BMO Academy and Whitecaps FC 2 (WFC2) midfielder Liam Mackenzie to an MLS contract as a Homegrown player through 2028, with a club option for 2029.

"Liam is a young player with a good mentality who continues to progress at our club," said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director. "It is exciting to see another player from British Columbia signed to our roster. Liam has a fantastic work rate, and has adapted well to every level he has stepped up to. We look forward to helping him move forward into this next stage in his career."

Whitecaps FC midfielder Liam Mackenzie

Joined the Whitecaps FC BMO Academy as a 13-year-old in 2020

Made his MLS debut and first start on March 22 against Chicago Fire FC

Two goals and three assists in 24 appearances and 15 starts with WFC2 in MLS NEXT Pro since 2023

Selected to the 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star Game

2023 Whitecaps FC U-17 Student Athlete award and Cornerstone award, and 2022 Whitecaps FC U-15 Player of the Year award and Academy Best XI

Started three of his five appearances for Canada at the 2023 Concacaf U-17 Championship, adding a goal and an assist The product of Comox, BC made his MLS debut on a short-term call-up from Whitecaps FC 2 (WFC2) when he started and recorded an assist against Chicago Fire FC at BC Place on March 22. Prior to the season, the 18-year-old enjoyed a productive preseason with Whitecaps FC in Marbella, Spain.

"I'm incredibly grateful to have signed my first MLS contract with Whitecaps FC. This club has meant a lot to me growing up, and it's a special feeling to now be part of the first team. I'm excited to contribute and grow with the team and show what I can bring to the group. Thank you to my family, friends, coaches, and teammates who have supported me along the way. This is just the beginning of what I hope to achieve with the club," added Mackenzie.

In MLS NEXT Pro action, Mackenzie recorded a goal, two assists, as well as a successful kick from the spot in a three-goal comeback shootout victory for WFC2 in their 2025 season opener at LAFC2. During the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season, Mackenzie started 14 of his 22 appearances, recording one goal and one assist as WFC2 made the playoffs for the first time.

Mackenzie originally made his professional debut during the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro regular season campaign as an academy call-up, coming on as a substitute against St. Louis CITY2 on September 9, 2023. Mackenzie signed his first professional contract with WFC2 on April 9, 2024.

Coming through the Whitecaps FC BMO Academy, Mackenzie was selected to the 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star Game in Saint Paul, Minnesota, where he registered an assist on the opening goal of the match. Mackenzie first joined the Whitecaps FC BMO Academy as a 13-year-old in August 2020 after playing with Vancouver Island Wave in the EA SPORTS BC Soccer Premier League. During his time with the academy, the youngster captained both the U-15 and U-17 sides. He's also been a recipient of several Whitecaps FC BMO Academy awards, including the 2022 U-15 Player of the Year award and Academy Best XI, and the 2023 U-17 Student Athlete award and Cornerstone award.

On the international stage, Mackenzie has represented Canada at the U-17 level, playing a year up when he began competing with the side. The midfielder started three of his five appearances at the 2023 Concacaf U-17 Championship, adding a goal and an assist as the team reached the semifinals of the tournament. Mackenzie was also an alternate for Canada at the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Indonesia.

TRANSACTION: On August 19, 2025, Whitecaps FC sign midfielder Liam Mackenzie to an MLS contract as a Homegrown player. Mackenzie agrees to a contract through 2028, with a club option for 2029.

Liam Mackenzie

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-11

Weight: 155 pounds

Date of Birth: March 15, 2007 in Comox, BC

Hometown: Comox, BC

Citizenship: Canada

Status: Domestic 

Youth clubs: Whitecaps FC BMO Academy, Vancouver Island Wave

Instagram: @liam_mackenzie







Major League Soccer Stories from August 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.