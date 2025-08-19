FC Cincinnati Acquire Ghanaian Midfielder Samuel Gidi as U22 Initiative Player

Published on August 19, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati have acquired Ghanaian midfielder Samuel Gidi (pronunciation: Ghee-Dee) from MŠK Žilina of the Slovakian First Division via transfer, the club announced today. Gidi will join the Orange and Blue as a U22 Initiative Player, pending receipt of his P-1 Visa, on a contract through the 2028 season with an option for 2029. He will occupy an International Roster Slot.

Gidi, 21, has made over 100 professional appearances in Europe with Žilina. In parts of four seasons with the club, the midfielder has scored nine goals and added eight assists.

"We're excited to add Samuel to the team," said Chris Albright, FC Cincinnati General Manager. "He's a talented midfielder with significant European experience despite his young age. His versatility across the midfield and strong mentality make him an excellent fit for our group. We look forward to welcoming him to Cincinnati."

Last season, the midfielder was among the team's leaders in appearances, making 30 in all competitions. Upon his transfer, Gidi made four appearances, all starts, in the current 2025-26 season with Žilina. Two of his appearances came in UEFA Conference League qualifiers, where he has started six times in total for the Slovakian club.

"I'm really happy to join this club," said Gidi. "I am always ready to give my all for the club, to achieve any goal set, and win some trophies."

In July 2022, at the age of 18, Gidi made his first-team debut for Žilina. He joined the club at the age of 15 and previously had spent part of his youth career with New Life Football Academy in his hometown of Accra, Ghana.

TRANSACTION: On August 19, 2025, FC Cincinnati acquire midfielder Samuel Gidi from MŠK Žilina of the Slovakian First Division via transfer. Gidi joins FC Cincinnati as a U22 Initiative Player and signs a contract through the 2028 season with an option for 2029.

SAMUEL GIDI

Pronunciation: Samuel Ghee-Dee

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5' 10"

Birthdate: April 15, 2004 (21)

Birthplace: Accra, Ghana

Nationality: Ghanaian

How Acquired: Via transfer from MŠK Žilina of the Slovakian First Division







Major League Soccer Stories from August 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.