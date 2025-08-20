San Diego FC Launches "First Match on Us"
Published on August 19, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
San Diego FC is thrilled to launch the "First Match On Us" promotion, a program geared at showing fans that have never experience an SDFC home match, how electric and unforgettable soccer in San Diego is an unforgettable match experience for fans who have never attended an SDFC match.
Residents in San Diego and Riverside Counties are eligible to enter to win if they've never attended an SDFC home match. Don't miss out on the opportunity to be a part of history and register now for the First Match On Us promotion.
Fans can enter now until September 9, when 300 winners will be selected. Winners will be able to select the match they would like to attend in September (13, 16, 27), subject to availability. The winner will also be able to claim two free tickets and may purchase up to four more tickets to bring family and friends to have an unforgettable experience!
