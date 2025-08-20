Inter Miami CF Hosts Tigres in Leagues Cup Quarterfinals

Published on August 19, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF is set to host Liga MX's Tigres UANL on Wednesday, Aug. 20 in the Quarterfinals of the Leagues Cup 2025. Kick off at Chase Stadium is slated for 8 p.m. ET.

Tickets

Secure your tickets to cheer on Inter Miami from the stands on Wednesday!

Brightline - GOOOL Getter Trains

Inter Miami and Brightline are back for another action-packed season! Take GOOOL GETTER trains and complimentary shuttles from Brightline Fort Lauderdale Station directly to all the Inter Miami CF matches this season at Chase Stadium!

Where to Watch

All Leagues Cup matches will be presented live to fans in over 100 countries and regions through the Apple TV app with no blackouts. In addition, TelevisaUnivision, TV Azteca, FOX Sports, TSN and RDS will be the linear broadcast home for selected matches in Mexico, United States and Canada. More detailed information regarding broadcasts is available.

Past MLS Regular Season Match

Inter Miami enters Wednesday's match after securing a 3-1 win against the LA Galaxy over the weekend. Defender Jordi Alba opened the scoreline before late goals from captain Lionel Messi and forward Luis Suárez allowed the team to record its first-ever victory over the reigning MLS Cup champions.

Notably, with his goal on the night, Messi became the second-fastest player in MLS history to reach 40 career goals, doing so in just 44 matches (Josef Martínez, 42).

Leagues Cup 2025 Phase One

The Leagues Cup 2025 Phase One featured all 18 Liga MX teams and the top 18 qualifying clubs from MLS. Teams were divided into Eastern and Western regions and grouped into tiers based on 2024 league performance. Despite facing teams from the opposite league, MLS and Liga MX clubs competed in a league-specific table, with teams earning points within their league-specific tables.

Each side played three Phase One matches against teams from the opposing league with no draws allowed. Matches that ended with the score level went straight to penalty shootouts with both teams receiving a point and the winner of the shootout receiving an additional point. The top four clubs from each league advanced to the Knockout Round. From here on out, it's a single-elimination format to reach the Leagues Cup Final on Aug. 31.

Inter Miami in Phase One

Inter Miami advanced to the Knockout Rounds in third place in the MLS table with eight points after recording two wins and a draw, with the team claiming the additional point in penalties after the draw.

Inter Miami opened its Leagues Cup 2025 campaign with a 2-1 win over Atlas FC, followed by a 2-2 draw and subsequent 5-4 win in penalties to claim the additional poiint against Club Necaxa, and a 3-1 win against Pumas UNAM.

What is at stake?

The eight remaining sides in the Leagues Cup 2025 are competing for the coveted title and one of three spots in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.

Inter Miami CF's History in Leagues Cup Action

Inter Miami is in the midst of its third appearance in the tournament. Notably, in 2023, in what was the inaugural edition of the Leagues Cup, Inter Miami went all the way and won the competition to clinch a historic first trophy for the Club.

In 2024, Inter Miami concluded its participation in the Round of 16 after initially advancing past the Group Stage and the Round of 32.

Previously Against Tigres UANL

Wednesday's meeting presents the second matchup between the sides in Club history.

Last year the teams met in the Group Stage of the 2024 edition of the Leagues Cup, with Tigres claiming a 2-1 win in the match.

Scouting Tigres UANL

Tigres enters the Quarterfinals encounter after advancing past Phase One in third place in the Leagues Cup Liga MX table. Tigres totalled six points and recorded two wins and a loss: defeated Houston Dynamo 4-1 and San Diego FC 2-1, and fell 1-2 against LAFC.

Attacker Ángel Correa, who plays alongside Inter Miami captain Messi with Argentina's national team, has been TIgres' leader this Leagues Cup 2025 with four goals and is currently tied in first place as the tournament's top scorer.







Major League Soccer Stories from August 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.