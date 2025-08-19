Jamie Henderson Departs Club to Join Union Omaha as Sporting Director

ATLANTA - Atlanta United today announced that Jamie Henderson has been named Sporting Director at Union Omaha of USL's League One. Henderson originally joined Atlanta United as a scout in December of 2019 and has played an important role in the club's recruitment and identification process.

"Jamie epitomizes the value that consistency and hard work can bring to an organization, Atlanta United Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Chris Henderson said. "While we'll miss his dedication to the club, we're thrilled for him to take the next step in his career and wish him the best of luck in Omaha."

A native of Lincoln, England, Henderson played youth football at Doncaster Rovers and Lincoln City before crossing the pond to play collegiately at Bellevue University in Nebraska. Henderson earned two degrees at Bellevue before playing two seasons for Toronto Lynx of the Premier Development League (now USL League Two). After his playing career, Henderson worked for two years at Agile Sports, while also serving as the director of player development at Papillion Soccer Club in Omaha before joining Atlanta United in 2019. He'll join Union Omaha, the 2021 and 2024 USL League One Champions, as the club's first-ever Sporting Director.

"Jamie brings a unique blend of sporting experience, soccer IQ and an appreciation of the importance the Omaha community plays in the success of Union Omaha," said General Manager Alexis Boulos. "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring Jamie back to Nebraska and reintroduce him to the soccer community as a part of our team."

Said Owner Gary Green, "As we continue to work towards our goals of winning a fourth Players' Shield and a third playoff championship, we're thrilled to welcome Jamie Henderson as our first ever sporting director. At Atlanta United, he helped build a squad capable of competing with the best clubs in North America, and we're eager for him to bring that same expertise and vision to Omaha."

Atlanta United (4-12-10, 22 points) returns to action Sunday, Aug. 24 when it hosts Toronto FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (4 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.







