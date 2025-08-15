Atlanta United Transfers Derrick Williams to Reading FC
Published on August 15, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC News Release
ATLANTA - Atlanta United announced today it has transferred defender Derrick Williams to Reading FC of England's League One. There is no fee associated with the transfer, however Atlanta retains a percentage of any future transfer.
"Derrick has been a great teammate and a true professional during his time with the club. This is a great opportunity for him to continue his career and is in the best interest of all parties involved," Atlanta United Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Chris Henderson said.
Williams joined Atlanta in January 2024 and started 48 of his 51 appearances in all competitions for the club, recording two goals and two assists. The veteran center back has made 122 career MLS appearances, previously playing for Los Angeles Galaxy and D.C. United.
TRANSACTION: Atlanta United transfers Derrick Williams to Reading FC.
Atlanta United roster (as of Aug. 15, 2025)
Goalkeepers (3): Josh Cohen, Brad Guzan, Jayden Hibbert
Defenders (10): Pedro Amador, Juan Berrocal^, Dominik Chong Qui, Noah Cobb***, Matthew Edwards, Stian Gregersen, Ronald Hernández, Brooks Lennon, Enea Mihaj, Nyk Sessock
Midfielders (11): Miguel Almirón, Steven Alzate, Jay Fortune, Saba Lobjanidze, Alexey Miranchuk, Edwin Mosquera**, Tristan Muyumba, Will Reilly, Cooper Sanchez, Bartosz Slisz, Adyn Torres*
Forwards (6): Leo Afonso, Luke Brennan, Ashton Gordon, Latte Lath, Jamal Thiaré, Cayman Togashi
*On loan with ATL UTD 2
** On loan with Millonarios F.C.
***On loan with Colorado Rapids
^ On loan from Getafe
