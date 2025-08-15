Timbers acquire 2025 international Roster Slot From san Diego FC
Published on August 15, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. -The Portland Timbers have acquireda 2025International Roster Slot fromSan Diego FC, the club announced today. In exchange, Portland traded $200,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM)toSan Diego.
Transaction:Portland Timbers acquire2025International Roster Slot fromSan Diego FC in exchange for $200,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM).
