Rapids Set to Host Atlanta United FC as the Club Celebrates Legend Marcelo Balboa

Published on August 15, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

The Colorado Rapids (9-11-6, 33 pts. 8th West) return home for an inter-conference matchup with Atlanta United FC (4-11-10, 22 pts., 13th East) on Saturday night. Kickoff at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park is set for 7:30 p.m. MT with coverage available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, ColoradoRapids.com, and the Colorado Rapids app.

Saturday night will call for celebration as the Rapids will be honoring club legend Marcelo Balboa by retiring his iconic number 17. The club will kick off the night with a private pre-match ceremony unveiling of a new 'Marcelo Balboa' monument that will welcome fans at the entrance to DICK'S Sporting Goods Park in between Gates G and F. Following the match, Balboa will take part in his official jersey retirement ceremony, which will take place on the field following the final whistle.

Colorado will enter Saturday night fresh off an important road win that keeps the club in the playoff hunt as they currently sit at 8th place in the Western Conference. Atlanta, on the other hand, has had a disappointing season so far in MLS play, with the club currently sitting at the bottom-end of the Eastern Conference in 13th place.

Last Sunday, the Rapids secured a crucial result away from home against one of the top sides in MLS this season. Colorado went into Minnesota for a matchup against the Loons and managed to take home all three points in a 2-1 victory, driven by Homegrown forward Darren Yapi's first career brace. Designated Player Rafael Navarro recorded an assist on one of Yapi's goals, extending his impressive run of form as of late. In his last ten appearances across all competitions, the Brazilian forward has logged nine goal contributions (7g, 2a).

Atlanta will look to bounce back from their recent form in MLS, as the club is currently riding a nine-match winless streak, with their last victory coming in May against Orlando. Their most recent contest was on the road against CF Montréal, where the two clubs played to a 1-1 draw. Atlanta has seen most of their struggles come away from home this season, as the club is currently winless on the road with a 0-7-5 record.

Saturday will mark the sixth time that these two teams have faced off since Atlanta entered the league in 2017. Over that span, Atlanta has had a majority of the success in the matchup, but Colorado's best performance against the club was their most recent match at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park in 2022. The Rapids won the contest 3-0.

Saturday will also be a memorable one for recently acquired Rapids defender Noah Cobb, who is currently on loan with Colorado from his parent club, Atlanta United. Cobb will match up for the first time against his parent club just a month after being loaned out.







