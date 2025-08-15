Nashville SC Update

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - After visiting New York City FC (11W-8L-5D) this Sunday at 4 p.m. CT at Yankee Stadium, Nashville Soccer Club (14W-7L-5D) will return to GEODIS Park to host Orlando City SC (12W-6L-8D) for the first of two regular season matches between the clubs at 7:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Aug. 23 for 90s Night presented by Renasant.

The Boys in Gold, who are in fourth place in MLS and third in the East, are currently three points ahead of Orlando in the standings and last met the Lions May 21 in a 3-2 victory to advance to the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals.

As part of its 90s Night celebration, Nashville SC will wear its Nashville Nostalgia third jersey for the second time at GEODIS Park, offer new merchandise for purchase as a part of its '90's Nostalgia' collection, and will feature live entertainment showcasing music from the iconic decade with a pre-match ball delivery from Kix Brooks of country duo Brooks & Dunn.

Following its match against New York City FC II this Sunday at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium for Luau Night, Nashville SC's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City Football Club will face Chattanooga FC at 6 p.m. CT on Saturday, Aug. 23 at Finley Stadium.

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

Nashville SC vs. Orlando City SC (Saturday, Aug. 23 at 7:30 p.m. CT)

MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app

Radio: 104.5 The Zone

Huntsville City FC at Chattanooga FC (Saturday, Aug. 23 at 6 p.m. CT)

MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app







