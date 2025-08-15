San Diego FC Acquires $200,000 in 2025 GAM from the Portland Timbers in Exchange for a 2025 International Roster Slot

Published on August 15, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today the Club has acquired $200,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) from the Portland Timbers in exchange a 2025 International Roster Slot

SDFC continues MLS Regular Season action this weekend when the Club travels north to face the San Jose Earthquakes for the first time in a Sunday Night Soccer showdown at PayPal Park on Sunday, Aug. 17. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:00 pm PT, with live coverage available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV as well as English and Spanish radio broadcasts on San Diego Sports 760 AM and TUDN 1700 AM.

Transaction: SDFC acquires $200,000 in 2025 GAM from the Portland Timbers in Exchange for a 2025 International Roster Slot.







Major League Soccer Stories from August 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.