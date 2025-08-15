San Diego FC Acquires $200,000 in 2025 GAM from the Portland Timbers in Exchange for a 2025 International Roster Slot
Published on August 15, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today the Club has acquired $200,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) from the Portland Timbers in exchange a 2025 International Roster Slot
SDFC continues MLS Regular Season action this weekend when the Club travels north to face the San Jose Earthquakes for the first time in a Sunday Night Soccer showdown at PayPal Park on Sunday, Aug. 17. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:00 pm PT, with live coverage available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV as well as English and Spanish radio broadcasts on San Diego Sports 760 AM and TUDN 1700 AM.
Transaction: SDFC acquires $200,000 in 2025 GAM from the Portland Timbers in Exchange for a 2025 International Roster Slot.
Major League Soccer Stories from August 15, 2025
- CF Montréal Hosts D.C. United at Stade Saputo this Saturday - Club de Foot Montreal
- Atlanta United Transfers Derrick Williams to Reading FC - Atlanta United FC
- Locked-In: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte FC vs. Real Salt Lake - Charlotte FC
- Inter Miami CF Set to Host LA Galaxy this Saturday - Inter Miami CF
- Revolution Host Los Angeles FC on Saturday in Annual "Match for C.H.A.N.G.E." - New England Revolution
- San Diego FC Acquires $200,000 in 2025 GAM from the Portland Timbers in Exchange for a 2025 International Roster Slot - San Diego FC
- Timbers acquire 2025 international Roster Slot From san Diego FC - Portland Timbers
- SKC Visits Orlando City SC on Saturday - Sporting Kansas City
- MNUFC Celebrates Minnesota Soccer Heritage on Saturday Night - Minnesota United FC
- Colorado Rapids Acquire Brazilian Defender Rafael Santos - Colorado Rapids
- Real Salt Lake Continues Major League Soccer Regular Season on Road Saturday at Charlotte FC - Real Salt Lake
- Nashville SC Update - Nashville SC
- New York City FC Acquires Defender Raul Gustavo from Ferencvárosi TC - New York City FC
- Keys to the Match: Back at It - New York City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego FC Stories
- San Diego FC Acquires $200,000 in 2025 GAM from the Portland Timbers in Exchange for a 2025 International Roster Slot
- Anders Dreyer Named to MLS Team of the Matchday 28
- San Diego FC Returns to MLS Action with 2-0 Win Against Sporting KC at Children's Mercy Park
- San Diego FC Travels to Face Sporting Kansas City in Second-Ever Meeting Between Clubs
- San Diego FC Travels to Face Sporting Kansas City in Second-Ever Meeting Between Clubs