CF Montréal Hosts D.C. United at Stade Saputo this Saturday

Published on August 15, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







MONTREAL - CF Montréal will host D.C. United in the third of four consecutive games at Stade Saputo, in all competitions, this Saturday at 7:30pm EDT (MLS Season Pass, BPM Sports, TSN 690).

On the heel of a 1-1 draw to Atlanta United last Saturday, CF Montréal entered the week in 14th place of the Eastern Conference. With the point, the Bleu-blanc-noir hopped over its next adversary D.C. United who are now at the bottom of the table.

The Montrealers hold an even 10-10-10 global record (33 goals for, 38 goals against) against D.C. along with a 6-4-4 record (19 goals scored, 15 goals against) when playing at home.

Newly named D.C. United head coach René Weiler will make his debut on the touch lines with his new club. Sitting 15th in the Eastern Conference, D.C. is currently on a six-game losing skid and has been winless in its last 10 games.

Both teams last played each other in the American capital back on March 15. Jonathan Sirois had made seven saves to earn a clean sheet in a 0-0 draw at Audi Field.

Montreal has added a new midfielder to its ranks over the week, acquiring Matty Longstaff from Toronto FC in exchange for forward Jules-Anthony Vilsaint, $225,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) and a conditional $50,000 in 2026 GAM on August 13.







