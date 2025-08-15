San Diego FC Set for First-Ever Clash with San Jose Earthquakes in Sunday Night Soccer Showdown
Published on August 15, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
San Diego FC (15-7-4, 49 points) travels north this weekend for a first-ever meeting with the San Jose Earthquakes (8-10-8, 32 points) in a California rivalry matchup at PayPal Park on Sunday, Aug. 17. Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. PT, with live coverage available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, plus English radio on San Diego Sports 760 AM and Spanish radio on TUDN 1700 AM.
The contest marks San Diego's fourth matchup this season against an in-state opponent. SDFC has posted a perfect 3-0-0 record in those games - defeating the LA Galaxy twice and LAFC once - and will look to maintain its dominance within California.
SDFC Riding Historic Road Streak
San Diego enters Sunday's match fresh off a 2-0 victory at Sporting Kansas City on Aug. 10, a result that secured the Club's 15th win of its inaugural MLS campaign and cemented its place in the history books as the first expansion side to win five consecutive road matches in its debut season.
Forward Hirving "Chucky" Lozano opened the scoring in the 23rd minute before Danish playmaker Anders Dreyer doubled the lead with his 11th goal of the season. Dreyer also recorded his league-leading 17th assist, giving him 29 goal contributions in 26 matches - the most ever by a player in an expansion team's first season, surpassing Carlos Vela's 27 in 2018.
Goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos returned to league play to earn his eighth clean sheet of the MLS campaign, while SDFC continued its strong form when scoring first, improving to 12-1-0 in such matches this year.
California Bragging Rights on the Line
Sunday's match kicks off the first-ever chapter in what promises to be an exciting intrastate rivalry between San Diego and San Jose. With both sides coming off wins and fighting for critical points down the stretch, the clash will carry added weight for playoff positioning and California pride.
Playoff Watch: SDFC Could Clinch This Weekend
SDFC enters Matchday 29 with a chance to clinch a spot in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs. The Club would secure its postseason berth on Sunday with a win at San Jose and the following results: LAFC loss at New England Revolution, Colorado Rapids loss vs. Atlanta United, Houston Dynamo loss at Vancouver Whitecaps, Austin FC loss or draw vs. FC Dallas, and Real Salt Lake loss or draw at Charlotte FC.
San Diego Watch Party
Join SDFC for an Official Watch Party at Pacific Social this Sunday as the team takes on the San Jose Earthquakes. The event will run from 2:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. PT. Fans can enjoy a live DJ, raffles, giveaways, and more. Plus, the first 100 to RSVP will receive a complimentary drink ticket - limit one per person. Fans interested in attending can RSVP HERE.
What's Next - SDFC Hosts Pride Night at Snapdragon Stadium
Celebration nights continue at Snapdragon Stadium next weekend as SDFC is partnering with San Diego Pride to host the Club's first-ever Pride Night, presented by Alaska Airlines, on Saturday, Aug. 23 against the Portland Timbers at 7:30 p.m. PT. Fans can join SDFC in celebrating the LGBTQ+ community and purchase their tickets here. Cheer on the top team of the Western Conference as the Club looks to secure its playoff spot in its inaugural season. Fans should plan to arrive early to be one of the first 10,000 fans to receive a Pride-themed luggage tag courtesy of Alaska Airlines.
