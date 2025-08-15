Inter Miami CF Set to Host LA Galaxy this Saturday

Published on August 15, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF (12W-5L-6D, 42 points) carries on with 2025 MLS regular season action with a home game against the LA Galaxy (3W-15L-7D, 16 points) this Saurday, Aug. 16. Kick off at Chase Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Unified Night presented by Florida Blue

Inter Miami is teaming up with Florida Blue to welcome fans to Unified Night. This special night will kick off with a special pre-match game between our very own Inter Miami CF Unified Team vs. LA Galaxy's Unified team at Chase stadium.

Fans will be able to enjoy an exciting Fan Zone takeover, featuring the Club's historic 2023 Leagues Cup trophy available for photo opportunities. Following the match, Florida Blue members who register at the Fan Zone pre-game will have the exclusive chance to meet and greet an Inter Miami player, creating a memorable experience for supporters of all ages! Our 2025 Special Olympics Unified Team will also be recognized during halftime.

Tickets

Secure your tickets to witness the action live at Chase Stadium!

Parking

Before heading to the game, view Chase Stadium's matchday parking information HERE! We encourage Fans to buy parking passes in advance of arrival to Chase Stadium. Buy your gameday parking pass!

Brightline - GOOOL Getter Trains

Inter Miami and Brightline are back for another action-packed season! Take GOOOL GETTER trains and complimentary shuttles from Brightline Fort Lauderdale Station directly to all the Inter Miami CF matches this season at Chase Stadium!

Where to Watch

Fans in more than 100 countries and regions can sign up for MLS Season Pass to access every MLS game with no blackouts, along with in-depth coverage and analysis, exclusive content, and more - including the annual Leagues Cup tournament, Campeones Cup, MLS All-Star Game, Audi MLS Cup Playoffs games, and select MLS NEXT Pro matches.

MLS Season Pass is available through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, Android devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com. Fans can also access MLS Season Pass from the Apple TV app on Apple Vision Pro, where they can watch games alongside other apps in their physical space; within an Environment, so the screen feels 100 feet wide; and in Spatial Audio for an even more immersive viewing experience. All matches feature commentary in English and Spanish, while select matches involving Canadian teams will also offer commentary in French.

Additionally, ESPN 106.3 will air all 34 games and playoff matches of Inter Miami CF, providing comprehensive coverage to English-speaking fútbol enthusiasts in the region. Spanish language radio broadcast, meanwhile, will be available on Deportes Radio 760AM.

Past Regular Season Match

Inter Miami will look to bounce back after falling 4-1 on the road against Orlando City SC last Sunday.

Firing Attack

Inter Miami's attacking unit has been in fine form so far this 2025 regular season, with forwards/wingers/attacking midfielders accounting for 42 of the team's 50 goals thus far this MLS regular season.

Messi leads the way with 18 goals and is currently tied in first place in the race for the Golden Boot presented by Audi. Allende and Segovia come next with seven goals each, while Luis Suárez follows with five goals. Fafa Picault and Allen Obando round out the list with four goals and a strike respectively.

Previously Against the LA Galaxy

Saturday's meeting will be the third in Club history against the Galaxy, with Inter Miami recording a draw and a loss and the previous encounters.

Scouting the LA Galaxy

LA Galaxy visits South Florida after most recently falling 0-4 at home against the Seattle Sounders. The California side has recorded three wins, 15 losses and seven draws for a total 16 points and sits last in the Western Conference standings.

German midfielder Marco Reus has been the team's leader thus far this regular season with five goals and eight assists to his name.







