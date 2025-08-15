MNUFC Celebrates Minnesota Soccer Heritage on Saturday Night

Published on August 15, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United on Saturday celebrates Minnesota Soccer Heritage at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota when the team squares off against Seattle Sounders FC in a key Western Conference clash on Saturday, August 16 at 7:30 p.m. CT, presented by Allina Health.

Minnesota Professional Soccer Legends

As part of MNUFC's celebration of soccer heritage and history in the state, the Loons have invited a number of professional soccer legends to attend the match. This group will be recognized in various ways throughout the game, including signing autographs and taking photos with fans at the Sun Country Lawn Layover from 5:30-6:30 p.m. CT. Following the meet and greet at the Sun Country Lawn Layover, the group of legends will be recognized on the field during pregame right after warmups end at approximately 7:35 p.m. CT, and each legend will also be gifted a new 'Heritage Jersey', which is an homage to all the Minnesota professional soccer teams of years past.

Below is a list of confirmed Minnesota professional soccer legends (with their team affiliation and position) who will be at the match on Saturday:

Kyle Altman - Minnesota Thunder, Minnesota Stars and Minnesota United NASL (D)

Angie Blaker - Minnesota Thunder, Minnesota Stars, Minnesota United NASL and Minnesota United MLS (Sporting Staff)

Djorn Buchholz - Minnesota Thunder (GM), Minnesota Stars and Minnesota United NASL (CEO)

Carl Craig - Minnesota Stars and Minnesota United NASL (Manager)

Justin Davis - Minnesota Stars, Minnesota United NASL and Minnesota United MLS (D)

Kevin Friedland - Minnesota Thunder, Minnesota Stars and Minnesota United NASL (D)

Don Gramenz - Minnesota Thunder (D; Manager)

Brian Kallman - Minnesota Thunder, Minnesota Stars and Minnesota United NASL (D)

Buzz Lagos - Minnesota Thunder (Manager)

Gerard Lagos - Minnesota Thunder (F)

Manny Lagos - Minnesota Thunder (F), Minnesota Stars and Minnesota United NASL (Manager), Minnesota United MLS (Sporting Staff)

Tino Lettieri - Minnesota Kicks and Minnesota Strikers (GK)

Amos Magee - Minnesota Thunder (F) and Minnesota United MLS (Sporting Staff)

Alan Merrick - Minnesota Kicks (D) and Minnesota Strikers (Manager)

Aaron Paye - Minnesota Thunder (F)

Tony Peszneker - Minnesota Kicks and Minnesota Thunder (D)

Tony Sanneh - Minnesota Thunder (M/D)

John Swallen - Minnesota Thunder (GK)

Melvin Tarley - Minnesota Thunder (F)

Joe Warren - Minnesota Thunder and Minnesota Stars (GK)

Alan Willey - Minnesota Kicks and Minnesota Strikers (F)

Chris Wright - Minnesota Strikers (GM) and Minnesota United MLS (CEO)

Prior to Saturday's matchday celebrations, the legends were also invited to attend the First Team training session at the National Sports Center in Blaine, Minnesota on Friday, where they watched training and interacted with current coaches, players and staff.

Later that evening on Friday, the legends group was also invited to attend the MNUFC2 match at the National Sports Center Stadium in Blaine to watch the Twos take on Tacoma Defiance in MLS NEXT Pro regular-season action at 7:00 p.m. CT.

Sun Country Lawn Layover on the Great Lawn

In addition to the gameday activities inside Allianz Field on Saturday, this weekend's match will also hold a Sun Country Lawn Layover on the Great Lawn, located outside on the north end of the stadium. Fans can expect to engage in a number of activities around the Sun Country Lawn Layover, including listening to a live performance by Viva Knievel, an energetic cover band that takes audiences on a flight through the past decades of music.

As mentioned above, Minnesota professional soccer legends will be meeting fans, signing autographs and taking photos at the Sun Country Lawn Layover from 5:30-6:30 p.m. CT, weather permitting. Be sure to stop by and meet some true soccer legends of the North.







