Colorado Rapids Acquire Brazilian Defender Rafael Santos

Published on August 15, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids announced today the acquisition of Brazilian defender Rafael Santos from Orlando City SC in exchange for $125,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM). Orlando will also receive up to an additional $200,000 in conditional GAM if certain performance-based metrics are met, and retain a sell-on percentage.

"Rafael is an experienced and dynamic attacking fullback who brings quality on both sides of the ball," said Colorado Rapids Sporting Director Fran Taylor. "He will strengthen our group as we continue to make a push for the playoffs. We are excited to welcome him to Colorado."

Santos, 27, has made 96 appearances across all competitions for Orlando since joining ahead of the 2023 season, including MLS regular season, MLS Cup Playoffs, Concacaf Champions Cup, Leagues Cup and U.S. Open Cup. In regular-season play, he has recorded two goals and eight assists, with five assists in 2023 and three in 2024. On March 9, 2024, he set up the fastest goal in club history just 13 seconds into a match against Minnesota United.

Before arriving in MLS, the Londrina native came through the youth system at Mirassol before joining Cruzeiro's U-20 side on loan, eventually making a permanent move to the senior team in 2019. His career in Brazil included loan spells with Internacional, Chapecoense, Ponte Preta and Coritiba, where he made 92 appearances across all competitions, scoring five goals and providing eight assists. Santos won the Campeonato Brasileiro Série B twice, lifting the trophy with Chapecoense in 2020 and with Cruzeiro in 2022.

TRANSACTION: Colorado Rapids acquire defender Rafael Santos from Orlando City SC in exchange for $125,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) with up to an additional $200,000 in conditional GAM based on performance-based metrics, and retain a sell-on percentage.

Rafael Santos

Pronunciation: hah-fah-EL SAHN-tows

Position: Defender

Height: 5-11

Weight: 163 lbs

Birthdate: Feb. 5, 1998

Birthplace: Londrina, Brazil

Nationality: Brazil







