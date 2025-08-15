Keys to the Match: Back at It

New York City FC welcomes Nashville SC to Yankee Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Here are the Keys to the Match, presented by Ford.

Back At It

After a brief pause in league play, New York City FC return to MLS action in pursuit of another victory. Nick Cushing's side have been in strong form, losing just once in their last five outings - a run that includes statement road wins in Orlando and Dallas.

Sunday's challenge will be significant. Nashville SC currently sit third in the table, with Head Coach BJ Callaghan alternating between 4-3-3 and 4-4-2 systems. The tactical shift often repositions Hany Mukhtar - either as a wide threat or, in a 4-2-3-1 setup, just behind striker Sam Surridge. That latter role has yielded Mukhtar's best goals-to-games ratio, making him a central figure in Nashville's attack.

NYCFC will aim to extend their momentum and take advantage of Nashville's recent dip in form, but breaking them down at Yankee Stadium will require discipline, focus, and precision.

Attack vs. Attack

Sam Surridge enters the weekend level with Lionel Messi atop the MLS scoring charts. The former Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth forward joined Nashville in 2023 and has thrived thanks to a sharp understanding with Mukhtar, the 2022 MLS MVP and creative heartbeat of the team.

Shutting down Mukhtar will be key to disrupting Nashville's rhythm. At the other end, Maxi Moralez and Alonso Martínez have built a productive partnership for New York City FC-blending invention and finishing quality. Martínez has already surpassed double figures for goals this season, a testament to their connection in the final third.

Sunday promises a clash of two potent attacks, where the outcome may hinge as much on defensive resilience as it does on offensive brilliance.

Form Guide

History suggests home advantage often proves decisive in this fixture - four of the last five meetings have ended with the hosts claiming victory. The exception came earlier this season when a Hannes Wolf brace earned NYCFC a 2-2 draw in Tennessee.

Goals have also been a constant theme. Three of the last four encounters have produced at least three goals combined, a trend mirrored in NYCFC's recent matches, where three of their last five have cleared the same mark.

If recent history holds, supporters at Yankee Stadium could be in for a high-energy, high-scoring affair on Sunday afternoon.







